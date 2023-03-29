The Albertville varsity baseball team posted a 1-3 record in its spring break trip to the Gulf Shores Classic II spring break tournament last week.
The Aggies exploded for 12 runs in the top of the sixth inning to demolish Danville 14-0 on March 21.
Jake Killion, Halen Painter and Reece Knight all doubled for the Aggies, who finished with 12 hits. Killion batted 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs, and Painter went 3-for-4 with one run and two RBIs.
Hayden Howard finished 2-for-2 with a run. Jacob Adams closed 1-for-1 with one run and one RBI, and Conner Lewis and Peyton Jones both went 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Knight was 1-for-3 with a run.
Tyler Hatley scored two runs, and Conner Lowery, Luke Powell and Seth Ennis each scored one run. Bryce Hatley contributed an RBI.
Painter tossed a one-hit shutout on the mound for the Aggies. He struck out 12 and walked two.
The Aggies opened the Gulf Shores Classic with a 13-5 loss to Jasper on March 20. Albertville committed three errors, which led to six unearned runs for the Vikings.
Knight led Albertville’s offense by batting 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Lewis closed 1-for-2 with a double, two runs and one RBI. Painter was 1-for-1 and scored a run, and Killion went 1-for-2. Lowery finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs, and Jace Golden scored a run.
Also on March 20, the Aggies suffered a 4-1 setback to Springdale, Arkansas.
Springdale’s Myron Erks limited Albertville to one hit, a single by Knight, who also drove in the Aggies’ run.
Albertville’s tournament run ended with a 6-5 loss to Marion, Arkansas on March 22. Marion scored the winning run on a passed ball with one out in the bottom of the seventh, breaking a 5-5 tie.
Painter batted 2-for-3 with a double and one run, and Howard went 2-for-4 with a run to lead Albertville’s hitters.
Lewis and Knight both closed 1-for-3, and Lowery ended the game 1-for-4 with one run. Gavin Jones contributed an RBI.
Ennis started and threw 5.1 innings for the Aggies. He allowed four hits, five runs (two earned) and seven walks. He struck out seven.
Albertville travels to Decatur on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
