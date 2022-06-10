The deeding of Guntersville City property to City Harbor developer Patrick Lawler may get more interesting now that another offer has been made to buy the property.
Guntersville businessman Wes Long has submitted a cash offer of $589,200 to purchase the property — roughly two acres adjacent to City Harbor— which is set to be conveyed to Lawler for $10.
An investment group organized by Long owns and operates the Hampton Inn Lake Guntersville, the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Albertville and the Hampton Inn Jacksonville.
Long arrived at the nearly $600,000 figure after looking at the assessed value of the property on the county tax records. He also attached a $50,000 check of earnest money to the proposal, which he delivered to the city.
Long also said he would match the total of what the land would appraise for today if an appraisal was done.
During the last Guntersville City Council meeting, Councilman Larry Wilson entered a motion to have the land appraised. Councilman Rich Russell seconded the motion, but it was struck down by a 6-2 vote.
Long said he feels the higher use of the property is for the city to get an immediate return on it, such as he is proposing. If the Council would prefer to get an appraisal, he would like for them to do it in 14 days then an additional 30 days after that, to do his due diligence, he said.
He also said he would follow the same timelines as proposed for Lawler.
