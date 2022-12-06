BOAZ, Ala. — Alabama Firearms Academy owners announced via social media Tuesday that the facility was set to open on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.
The firearms academy located at 100 Elizabeth St. in Boaz will be home to one of the most “exquisite,” state-of-the-art indoor shooting facilities in the region.
“This is something we have all poured our entire being into,” the announcement stated, “and we cannot thank you all enough for your patience and support ...”
Doors to the facility will close at 4:30 p.m.
Visitors of the store will be registered to win an AFA gift card and gear to be given away hourly.
