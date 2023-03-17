A one-day show on Saturday, April 8 will feature pottery made in north Alabama during the 1800s.
A specific quality of these area artisans’ pottery is the alkaline glaze.
The pottery is unique to the area due to the Sand Mountain ash used. Sand Mountain pottery is made from a gray clay that often gets streaks of red when the pot is fired.
The potters used the same forms for all of their pottery, so it had a distinctive look. The potters also put their thumb print at the base of each handle. The glazes were green to dark brown in color.
The event typically draws about 20 collectors from around the Southeast who will showcase 10-20 prized pieces each.
Some may have items for sale. Items for sale may be made in the folk pottery style and not collectible items from the 1800s.
Joey Brackner, who authored, “Alabama Folk Pottery,” the definitive guide on the subject, will be in attendance with books for sale. Also, Gary Price, who has a book on Randolph County pottery will have books at the event.
Event organizer, Danny Maltbie, has been a private collector of the pottery for over 38 years.
The first pottery event was held in Mentone, Alabama. According to Maltbie, “this has always been a great event and can draw visitors from as far away as Texas and Missouri.”
The Guntersville Museum is located at 1215 Rayburn Avenue. Special museum hours will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. during the pottery show. Admission is free. Visit the museum’s website or call for more information: www.guntersvillemuseum.org (256) 571-7597.
