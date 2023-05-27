The Albertville Museum is having a special exhibit for the month of July.
Apollo 11, the American spaceflight where humans first landed on the moon, took place during the month of July. To commemorate the event, the Albertville Museum has decided to celebrate the citizens of Albertville that worked for NASA with their “Albertville Advances Apollo” exhibit.
If you know someone who worked for NASA and lived/lives in Albertville, please contact the Albertville Museum with pictures and a brief description of what they did for NASA. All pictures and documentation will be on loan, or the museum will make copies and give you back the original.
For example, Mr. Thomas Rains worked in Huntsville on NASA contracts performing scientific analysis and programing of computerized tradeoff studies for the Saturn IB and Saturn V moon projects in 1966-1972. You can learn more about Mr. Rains by checking out the Albertville Museum Facebook page or attending the exhibit in July.
“We know so many people from Albertville either moved to Huntsville to work for NASA or carpooled from Albertville to Huntsville for work,” said Museum Director Audrey Williams.
“We would love to honor them at the museum for the month of July with our Apollo Exhibit.”
Email awilliams@cityofalbertville.com or come by the museum at 101 W. Main St., in downtown Albertville if you have items to loan the museum
All items will be returned to the owners once the exhibit ends.
