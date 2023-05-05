On Wednesday, Marshall County engineer Bob Pirando sat with the county commission for the last time in an official capacity as he plans to retire at the end of this month after 32 years of service.
Pirando joined the county’s engineering department on April 1, 1991. He’s since served alongside five county commission chairmen and 20 county commissioners and has overseen roughly $32 million worth of projects including the state’s first geosynthetic reinforced soil-integrated bridge, according to assistant county engineer Mike Knop.
The commission appointed Knop, who has been with the engineering department for 28 years, as acting county engineer pending official approval once state-level legislation allowing a county engineer to live outside the county he or she serves is finalized.
“We’re going to miss [Pirando],” Knop said. “... It’s been an honor to work with him as his assistant county engineer.”
Members of the Commission also expressed their appreciation for Pirando and wished him well in his retirement.
“It’s been an honor working with Bob these past 12 years,” County Attorney Clint Maze said. “...Bob has always been an engineer that if he told me it was such and such way, I knew that to be true, and I’m looking forward to working with a guy I’ve got that same working relationship with.”
Pirando said he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family, traveling and cycling as often as he can.
“It’s been an honor and a pleasure. It’s been an honor to serve in this capacity,” Pirando said. “I don’t know where the past 32 years have gone. It’s flown by. It’s been a great run. I would be remiss if I didn’t recognize my staff, past and present, that made it all possible... I enjoyed working with everybody up here.”
