Two Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies were injured, and a man put in jail following an incident near the Martling community earlier this week.
According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, deputies Eller and Haraway stopped a vehicle on Martling Road near Rives Road on Thursday after observing the driver run a stop sign.
The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was identified at Buckie Bradley Silas, 40, of Albertville.
Silas was found to have an active second-degree stalking warrant through the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
When the deputies informed Silas of the warrant and asked him to exit the vehicle, Silas refused and then attempted to start the engine, Sims said.
Deputies were able to retrieve the keys from the ignition, but Silas began fighting the deputies as they attempted to take him into custody.
Eller attempted to deploy his Taser to subdue Silas, but the Taser wasn’t effective.
During the ongoing struggle, Silas was able to gain control of the Taser and used it to strike Eller in the head.
Silas then punched Haraway in the face.
Both deputies were able to gain control over Silas and take him to the ground where he was handcuffed without further incident, Sims said.
Eller later received staples for a laceration to the heard and sustained a minor injury, Sims said.
Both deputies were able to return to work this week after recovering from their injuries.
Silas was arrested on the stalking warrant which had been issued on Jan. 3.
Sims said the stalking victim was an acquaintance of Silas’. “He just wouldn’t leave her alone and crossed the line,” Sims said, leading to the warrant.
Silas was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, disarming a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
He is being held on $50,000 bond on those charges, and a $1,500 property bond for the stalking charge.
He remains lodged in the Marshall County Jail.
