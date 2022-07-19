The inspection and regulation of restaurants and other food service facilities in Alabama is the responsibility of the Alabama Department of Public Health environmental staff at the county health departments and the Division of Food, Milk, and Lodging (FML).
The county health departments enforce rules for establishments such as restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores.
Inspection reports and permits are required to be posted in conspicuous view within the establishment. A numerical scoring system on a 100-point scale is used with points deducted for each violation.
The Marshall County Health Department inspected 129 eating establishments in June and issued these grades, listed from lowest to highest:
Arby’s, Guntersville, 74
Cabo Mexican Restaurant, Guntersville, 75
Foodland (Deli/Bakery), Guntersville, 75
The Brick, Guntersville, 76
Cracker Barrel, Guntersville, 77
Legends Bar & Grill, Guntersville, 78
Mi Palmar Supermarket, Boaz, 78
Legends Bar & Grill, Albertville, 78
Jessy Tacos & Tortas, Guntersville, 79
JD’s Grill Steak and Seafood, Guntersville, 80
Legend Mini Marts, Guntersville, 81
KFC, Guntersville, 82
Buffalo Eddie’s Pour House, Guntersville, 82
Stan’s Food Mart, Albertville, 82
Camp Trico (Kitchen), Guntersville, 82
AFC Sushi (Foodland Plus), Albertville, 84
Food City (Food Service), Albertville, 84
The Wildcat Café, Guntersville, 84
Arab Fine Food and Gas, Arab, 85
Tropical Smoothie Café, Albertville, 85
Café 336, Guntersville, 86
Nico’s (Baker), Albertville, 86
Nico’s (Meat), Albertville, 86
Tienda Hispana, Albertville, 86
Piggly Wiggly (Deli), Albertville, 86
Lean Kitchen, Guntersville, 86
Y Mart Inc. (Deli), Boaz, 86
Marco’s Pizza, Albertville, 87
Panaderia Mana, Albertville, 87
Y Mart Inc. (Bakery), Boaz, 87
El Gallo Real, Albertville, 88
D&J Express Inc., Guntersville, 88
Phantastic Pho, Guntersville, 88
Waffle House, Albertville, 88
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott (Food), Albertville, 88
Tre Ragazzis, Boaz, 88
Scant City Food Mart, Arab, 88
Jonica’s Bakery, Guntersville, 89
Panda III, Arab, 89
Taco Bell, Guntersville, 89
Albertville Nursing Home, Albertville, 89
La Michoacanita, Albertville, 89
Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que, Guntersville, 89
MiMi’s Holiday and Bake Shop, Guntersville, 89
Camp Cha-La-Kee (YMCA) (Kitchen), Guntersville, 89
Shanghai Express, Boaz, 89
Zaxby’s, Guntersville, 89
Foodland (Meat Mkt.), Guntersville, 89
Guelaguetza Bakery, Albertville, 90
Jet Pep, Albertville, 90
Mariscos Don Julio, Boaz, 90
Shiloh Farms Food Store, Boaz, 90
Los Arcos, Arab, 90
Bubba Ritos, Guntersville, 90
Fonzy 7-11 Grocery and Beverage, Albertville, 91
Burger King, Guntersville, 91
Krystal Kwik, Boaz, 91
Dollar General, Albertville, 91
Aqua Restaurant, Guntersville, 91
CiCi’s Pizza, Guntersville, 91
Walmart (Deli), Guntersville, 91
Julia’s Mexican Restaurant, Guntersville, 91
Foodland (Seafood), Guntersville, 91
Albertville Home Bakery, Albertville, 92
Captain D’s Seafood, Arab, 92
Bubba Ritos, Boaz, 92
Dollar Tree, Albertville, 92
Foodland (Meat Mkt.), Boaz, 92
BP Food Mart, Albertville, 92
B&A Quick Stop, Albertville, 92
Discount Food Mart, Albertville, 92
Applebee’s, Guntersville, 92
Brindlee Mountain Elementary School Cafeteria, Arab, 92
Little Caesars Pizza, Arab, 92
Sakura Japanese Steakhouse, Guntersville, 92
H and H Ice (Commissary), Boaz, 92
SMPA (Concessions Café), Albertville, 93
Zaxby’s, Arab, 93
Rose Road Nutrition, Albertville, 93
Subway, Arab, 93
Kona Ice (Commissary), Arab, 93
Publix (Deli), Guntersville, 93
Guntersville Elementary School Cafe, Guntersville, 93
Penguinos Hermanos, Boaz, 93
Shaved Ice Paradise, Boaz, 93
Chow King, Albertville, 93
New China Restaurant, Guntersville, 93
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Boaz, 93
SMPA (Aquatics), Albertville, 94
McDonald’s, Guntersville, 94
Dunkin/Baskin, Albertville, 94
Village School of Albertville, Albertville, 94
Guntersville Child Development Center, Guntersville, 94
Local Joe’s, Albertville, 94
Captain D’s Seafood, Guntersville, 94
Foodland (Retail), Albertville, 95
Snow Kone Factory Commissary, Albertville, 95
Huddle House, Guntersville, 95
JJ’s Drive Thru Hamburgers, Guntersville, 95
Real Taco Commissary, 95
Albertville Chevron, Albertville, 95
KFC, Guntersville, 95
Martling Friendship Center, Albertville, 95
El Camino Real, Guntersville, 95
Gordos Way, Albertville, 96
Subway, Guntersville, 96
Main Channel Brewery, Guntersville, 96
Alder Springs Grocery, Albertville, 96
Snow To-Go, Arab, 96
Camp Ney-A-Ti (Kitchen), Guntersville, 96
Boaz Elementary Cafeteria, Boaz, 97
M.R. Snowball, Horton, 97
Kona Ice (Blount Co.), Arab, 97
Publix (Meat Mkt.), Guntersville, 97
Albertville Elementary School Cafeteria, Albertville, 97
DAR Schools Cafeteria, Grant, 97
Douglas Schools Cafeteria, Douglas, 97
Arby’s, Arab, 97
Little Caesars Pizza, Albertville, 98
Publix (Bakery), Guntersville, 98
Namely Claudia, Arab, 98
Cherokee Elementary School Cafeteria, Guntersville, 98
Chick-Fil-A, Guntersville, 98
Walmart (Bakery), Guntersville, 98
Walgreens, Albertville, 99
Publix (Seafood), Guntersville, 99
Asbury High School Cafeteria, Albertville, 99
AFC Sushi (Publix), Guntersville, 100
Albertville Kindergarten/Pre-K Cafeteria, Albertville, 100
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.