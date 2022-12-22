BOAZ, Ala. — Teachers from across the Boaz City Schools district teamed up to spread holiday cheer with the Jingle Boaz Bus.
On Thursday, Dec. 15, teachers rolled through various community neighborhoods to pass out candy and wish students and their families a happy holiday season.
“This was a great trip for teachers to begin our Christmas break,” said Boaz Middle School Vice Principal Erika Sullivan, who spearheaded the project. “We gave out candy canes with a tag that said, ‘Happy Holidays from Boaz City Schools.’
“Our teachers from across the district enjoyed seeing our student’s faces, where they lived and spreading Christmas Cheer.”
Sullivan called the occasion a “blessing for all” and hoped they could continue the tradition for years to come.
