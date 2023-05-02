MOBILE – LAMP High School of Montgomery closed out the AHSAA Class 4A/5A Boys State Tennis Championships on Saturday morning at the Mobile Tennis Center winning five singles and two doubles titles en route to the school’s first boys state tennis title.
LAMP, coached by Jordan Berry, totaled 70 points to take first place and Houston Academy, coached by William Hart had 55 to finish second. Jasper was third with 40 and Russellville fourth with 30.
Edwin Lee, the only senior on LAMP’s roster, won the No. 1 singles title beating former Class 1A/3A state champion Mitchell Piedra 10-6, 7-5, 11-9 in one of the most competitive matches of the entire state tournament series held at Mobile.
Lee teamed with junior Ian Shin to win the No. 1 doubles finals over Piedra and his Raiders teammate Brody Williams, 7-5, 7-5.
UMS-Wright, coached by Meridy Jones, captured the Class 4A/5A girls state title with 83 points. The Bulldogs already clinched the championship on Friday night and finished with 83 points. Donoho also clinched runner-up with 43 points.
The state championship was the 17th overall for the UMS girls’ program and their first since 2019.
UMS-Wright advanced five players into the singles finals and had all three double teams reach the championship. The Bulldogs’ No. 1 team, Sarah Ladd, and Carol Murray, beat Russellville’s Peyton Parrish and Sofia Tiffin 6-2, 6-1 to win the title.
Ladd also beat Sardis netter Caroline Johnson in the No. 1 singles finals 6-2, 6-0.
UMS won the only doubles match remaining Saturday morning.
AHSAA CLASS 4A/5A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIPS
Team scoring: UMS-Wright 83, Donoho 43, LAMP 37, Russellville 35, Houston Academy 29, Jasper 24, Sardis 23, American Christian 15, Leeds 13, Bayside Academy 12, Westminster Christian 12, Deshler 11, Randolph 8.
4A/5A championship match results
Girls singles
No. 1: Sarah Ladd, UMS-Wright, def. Caroline Johnson, Sardis, 6-2, 6-0
No. 2: Carol Murray, UMS-Wright, def. Sofia Tiffin, Russellville, 6-1, 6-1
No. 3: Kate Huddle, UMS-Wright, def. Jayden Johnson, Sardis, 6-2, 6-2
No. 4: Emmy Eckert, UMS-Wright, def. Molly Parker Williams, Houston Academy, 6-1, 6-2
No. 5: Grace Liu, LAMP, def. Rhea Mostellar, UMS-Wright, 6-4, 6-3
No. 6: Madison Moore, Jasper def. Ann Marie Harris, Donoho, 4-6, 8-6, 10-5
Girls doubles
No. 1: Sarah Ladd/Carol Murray, UMS-Wright, def. Peyton Parrish/Sofia Tiffin, Russellville, 6-2, 6-1
No. 2: Kate Huddle/Rhea Mostellar, UMS-Wright, def. Hannah Lee/Grace Liu, LAMP, 6-2, 6-2
No. 3: Emmy Eckert/Ann Dyas Thompson, UMS-Wright, vs. Dabeen Choi/Hannah Baik, LAMP, 6-2, 5-7, 10-4.
AHSAA CLASS 4A/5A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIPS
Team scoring: LAMP 70, Houston Academy 55, Jasper 40, Russellville 30, Boaz 25, Deshler 20, Guntersville 19, John Carroll Catholic 16, TR Miller 15, New Hope 14, UMS-Wright 11, Leeds 7, Sylacauga 6, Southside-Gadsden 5, Satsuma 4, Wilson 3; St. Michael Catholic 2.
4A/5A championship match results
Boys singles
No. 1: Edward Lee, LAMP, vs. Mitchell Piedra, Houston Academy, 1-6, 7-5, 11-9
No. 2: Ian Shin, LAMP, def. Brody Williams, Houston Academy, 6-1, 6-2
No. 3: Ian Kim, LAMP, def. Jason Mun, Houston Academy, 7-5, 6-2
No. 4: Sun Ho Kim, LAMP, def. Wilkes Hill, Jasper, 7-5, 6-2
No. 5: Oliver Thompson, Deshler, vs, Thomas Buntin, Houston Academy, 6-1, 6-7, 10-8
No. 6: Wooseong Lee, LAMP, def. Landon King, Houston Academy, 7-5, 1-6, 10-7
Boys doubles
No. 1: Edward Lee/Ian Shin, LAMP, def. Mitchell Piedra/Brody Williams, Houston Academy, 7-5, 7-5
No. 2: Wilkes Hill/Cole Howell, Jasper, def. Grant Jones/Eli Golson, Boaz, 6-4, 6-0
No. 3: Sun Ho Kim/Wonjun Lee, LAMP, def. Thomas Buntin/Landon King, Houston Academy, 6-3, 6-0
