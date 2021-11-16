Makito Jones saw a need and found a way to fill it.
Her daughter, Lisa, was part of the “Spookley” cast at the Aggie Theatre in October. The play called for a collection of puppets which are available for rent through only two outlets, according to director Kelleybrooke Brown.
“One of those companies isn’t renting things right now due to COVID and that left the other business,” she said. “They had what we needed, but had already leased them to another cast.”
So Brown asked cast members and their families for suggestions.
“Could we make our own? I asked that and I didn’t know,” Brown said. “Makito said she could try to do it.”
She did create nearly a dozen puppets for the show, using some unique tricks and tools to get the job done.
According to Mtishows.com, “Spookley The Square Pumpkin: The Musical” tells the story of a square pumpkin living in a round pumpkin patch on Holiday Hill Farm. Shunned by the other pumpkins, Spookley is befriended by Edgar, Allan and Poe, three hilarious spiders who convince him that, square or not, he has a right to be the Pick of the Patch. Encouraged by kindly Jack Scarecrow, Spookley tries his best, but he isn’t sure he has what it takes until a mighty storm threatens Holiday Hill Farm. Spookley realizes it is up to him and his square shape to save the day. As a result, all the pumpkins in the patch learn that the things that make you different make you special.
Makito crafted not only Spookley, but also the spiders and vines to match the pumpkins in the patch.
Spookley is a square pumpkin, bringing challenges to any crafter.
“My brother did all the math for her, coming up with the angles she needed and everything,” Lisa said.
As Spookley is a non-traditional square pumpkin, Makito had to resort to non-traditional materials to craft the pumpkin.
“You couldn’t use the general puppeteer supplies,” Brown said. “She actually used a set of salad tongs to operate Spookley’s mouth.”
Lisa said while her mother is an avid seamstress and enjoys many types of crafts, she studied videos to learn puppet making. Lisa said as children, Makito crafted unique stuffed animals for her children.
“She would spend hours working on one puppet for Spookley,” Lisa said. “She used a sewing machine and did some hand stitching on each one.”
The entire group of puppets was crafted in about a week, Brown said.
“We went to the beach and when we got back, she said she had them all done,” she said.
Spookley was the play the actors performed during the recent Trumbauer High School Theatre Festival.
“We competed in District 7 and competed against four other schools,” Brown said. “We brought home Best Costumes, Best Ensemble, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and two All-Star awards.”
The group now eagerly awaits to see if they will be awarded a wild card bid to compete at the state theatre festival at Troy University Dec. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.