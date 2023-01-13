Ambulance service rate increased in the City of Albertville after a resolution was passed during a city council meeting Monday.
According to city officials, the rates for basic ambulance services increased to $556.55. Advanced Life Support rates, including oxygen use, increased to $669.55. Critical care rates increased to $956.55.
The new rates went into effect immediately, said City Clerk Phyllis Webb.
Also during the meeting, council members:
• Authorized the city’s Purchasing Director to solicit bids for residential waste collection.
• Approved expenditures for November and December.
• Recheduled the Jan. 16 regular council meeting to Jan. 23 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
• Heard a proclamation recognizing January 2023 as Mentoring Month.
