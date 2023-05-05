A trio were nabbed for allegedly stealing merchandise from an Albertville store.
Callie Graceann Slaughter, and Jessica Rena Scarberry, both of Blount Avenue, Guntersville, and Brian Keith Slaughter, of Carroll Street, Boaz, were arrested for allegedly stealing more than $800 in merchandise from Rural King in Albertville.
Albertville Police responded to the store just after 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29 in reference to a shoplifting call, according to Albertville Assistant Police Chief John Amos.
The suspects fled the store in a vehicle, but witnesses were able to describe the vehicle to dispatch.
Officers located the vehicle while enroute to Rural King and initiated a traffic stop.
During the stop, officers discovered nearly $800 in merchandise taken from the store.
All three were arrested and charged for their involvement in the theft, Amos said.
Each was charged with larceny or theft from a public building of between $500 and $1,500.
Police say Brian Slaughter even removed the shoes he wore into the store, replacing them with new shoes from the store, and walked out while wearing the new shoes.
All three suspects have been transported to the Marshall County Jail where they remain under $5,000 bonds each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.