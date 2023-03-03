BOAZ — A three-run first inning sent the Boaz varsity baseball team on its way to a 5-1 triumph over Marshall County rival Arab on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Pirate Park.
Head coach Adam Keenum’s team added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Knights scored their run in the top of the sixth frame.
Three of the Pirates’ five hits were doubles. Tyler Pierce, Sean Baugh and Noah Long each contributed a double. Pierce paced Boaz’s offense by going 2-for-4.
Long collected two RBIs and scored a run, and Elijah Kelly finished 1-for-2 with an RBI. Tyler Whaley contributed one run and one RBI.
Bo Hester, Baugh and Tyler Osborn all scored one run, and Bradyn Bennett had an RBI.
Pierce recorded the win on the mound. He threw six innings and allowed four hits and no earned runs. He struck out 10.
Hester worked an inning of relief. He gave up two hits and a walk.
Boaz travels to Albertville on March 7 at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.