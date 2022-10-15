DOUGLAS, Ala. — After both team’s offenses dominated in the first half, the Scottsboro Wildcats outscored the Douglas Eagles 14-0 in the second half to pull away with a 28-14 Class 5A, Region 7 win.
Friday night’s matchup at Arthur Jarvis Stadium was just the third-ever meeting between the schools. Scottsboro improved to 3-0 all-time over the Eagles.
In the first two quarters of play, it appeared the game was trending toward an old-fashioned shoot-out.
Scottsboro took a 7-0 lead on its first offensive possession of the game. Wildcats quarterback Jake Jones scored on a 15-yard run on fourth down with 7:44 remaining in the opening quarter. The touchdown was set up by a 58-yard run by running back Keelan Alvarez just a few plays before.
On the ensuing possession, Douglas answered with a touchdown of their own to tie the game 7-7. Eagles running back Dakota Stewart rumbled his way into the end zone from one yard away to cap off a 15-play, 80-yard drive. The score was set up by a 22-yard pass from quarterback Eli Teal to receiver Kenyon Watkins on a third down from the Scottsboro 40-yard line. Teal was 8-of-8 for 49 yards on the drive.
In the second quarter, at the 10:07 mark, Scottsboro regained the lead 14-7 after Alvarez crossed the goal line on a five-yard run to cap off a nine-play, 77-yard drive.
The Eagles offense answered again, but this time with an 8-play, 76-yard touchdown drive. Stewart, again, scored the touchdown on a four-yard run, which was set up by a crucial fourth down conversion when Stewart broke through the Wildcats defense for a 53-yard gain.
On the Wildcats’ next possession, Douglas forced the first defensive stop of the night by forcing a fumble and recovering the football at the Eagles 3-yard line with under four minutes to play in the first half. The turnover put an end to what would likely have been an 80-yard scoring drive.
To start the second half, Douglas received the ball first but went three-and-out, giving it back to Scottsboro almost immediately with prime field position.
Nine plays and 55 yards later, the Wildcats took a 21-14 lead with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter. Jones took it himself and scored on a two-yard run to cap off the drive.
In the fourth quarter, after offenses traded possessions, Douglas went on a fourth quarter drive with a chance to tie the game.
The Eagles offense marched down the field into the red zone, but the drive stalled there. On fourth and 10 from the Scottsboro 19, Teal’s pass fell incomplete for a turnover on downs. A flag was thrown for defensive pass interference, which would have given the Eagles a fresh set of downs, but it was picked up after discussion by officials.
On the ensuing possession, Scottsboro sealed the game after Jayden Gilbert took the pitch and gashed the Douglas defense for a 50-yard touchdown run, putting the Wildcats in front 28-14 with just 1:51 left to play in regulation.
With 11 seconds remaining in the game, Wildcats defensive back John Carter Heikkinen intercepted a pass by Teal to virtually end the game.
Scottsboro improves to 5-3 (4-1) with the win and locks up a spot in the state playoffs. The Wildcats are in second place in the Region 7 standings.
With the loss, Douglas drops to 5-3 on the season and 2-3 in region play. Next week they face rival Boaz for a state playoff berth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.