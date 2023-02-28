Boz Scaggs will rock the Sand Mountain Amphitheater June 3.
General public tickets will go on sale Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m.
Text a guitar emoji to 256-680-9128 for a chance to win two general admission tickets. Deadline is Wednesday, March 1, at midnight to enter the drawing.
Scaggs is perhaps best known for his innovative soul music during the 1970s, he has recorded many other styles of music as well over the years.
His interest in music was sparked by his childhood friendship with Steve Miller. Miller would grow up to front the Steve Miller Band and taught Scaggs the basics of guitar playing and encouraged him to sing.
In the early 1960s, the friends formed the Marksmen Combo and played local venues.
Over the next several years, he was a member of the bands the Ardells, the Wigs, the Steve Miller Blues Band and was a solo performer.
At the peak of his success in the 1980s, Scaggs announced plans to take an indefinite hiatus from music which lasted for eight years. During that time, he played occasionally at jam sessions in bars, or in benefit concerts for the inmates of San Quentin Prison.
Scaggs began working on a comeback album in the spring of 1985 and the final product was released in 1988.
He spent time in the 1980 operating his San Francisco restaurant, the Blue Light Café, before returning to the studio in the 1990s.
