The Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame has announced its class of 2022.
The JCSHOF elected an 11-member class and released the class on social media Wednesday night.
Members of the JCSHOF class of 2021 are Didi Barron, Billy Beavers, Donald Cotten, Dwight Griffith, Andrew Hodges, Jerry Kirkland, Beth McNutt, Nita Tolliver, Dr. Tommy Turner and Mike Williamson. and Contributor Inductee Robbie Copenhaver.
“The Hall of Fame is looking forward to inducting these new members and are excited for their election,” said Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors President Greg Bell. “With this class induction, we will be at 99 members of the Hall of Fame.”
The JCSHOF has inducted a class each year since its inception in 2014, excluding 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The JCSHOF class of 2022 induction banquet will be held on Jan. 7, 2023 at the Scottsboro-Goose Pond Colony Civic Center. Ticket information will be released soon.
“It is a special event for Jackson County,” Bell said.
This year’s induction class was announced two months sooner than normally to allow for more preparation time for the banquet. Bell expects future classes to be announced in June going forward.
Donald Cotten — A 1963 graduate of Scottsboro High School and a 1967 graduate of Samford. Also attended Snead State and Jacksonville State. Played basketball for Q.K. Carter from 1961-1963 and received All-State, All-Tri-State and All-Region honors. Led the 1963 Wildcats in scoring based on available newspaper reports of games for that season, an average of 20 points per game. Career high in points came against Arab in the 1962-63 season opener, scoring 31 for the Wildcats. Received scholarship offers from Athens College, Chattanooga, Tennessee Wesleyan and Snead. Was a two-year starter for Snead suffering a knee injury that required two surgeries at the end of his sophomore season. Received an offer from Jacksonville State in 1965 and Samford in 1966. Was forced to quit playing due to continued knee injuries. Served as a football and basketball official with the Northeast Alabama Association from 1971-1973 and as a basketball-only official from 1981-1983. Was chaplain of the Asbury High School basketball team from 2004-2010. Served as a Baptist preacher for over 50 years and was a member of the Southern Baptist Executive Committee in Nashville. Is the father of new Albertville varsity girls basketball coach J.D. Cotten.
Dr. Tommy Turner — A 1970 graduate of Pisgah High School with additional degrees from North Florida Junior College, Samford University, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and the University of Alabama. Played football and basketball at Pisgah High. Football career covered the seasons of 1967, 1968 and 1969. Was the backup QB on the 1967 team that made Pisgah’s first state playoff appearance. He was the starting quarterback for the seasons of 1968 and 1969. The 1968 team finished 8-1-1 and the 1969 team finished 8-0-1, the first unbeaten team in Pisgah history. Was selected All-State honorable mention by the Birmingham News, All-Tri-State by the Chattanooga News Free Press. Had 10 rushing and 10 passing touchdowns for the 1969 season. Was selected All-Area basketball for 1969 and 1970 and also All-Sand Mountain and All-County for the 1970 season. Received a basketball scholarship to North Florida Junior College and played the 1970-71 and 1971-72 seasons there with the team winning 26 games and losing in the Florida JC State Tournament for the 1971 campaign. His 1972 season, the team averaged 115 points per game over a 35-game schedule. His personal high in points was 29 against the Florida State freshmen. He averaged 10.9 points per game and was an 84-percent free throw shooter and was named best defensive player, captain and winner of the Mr. Hustle award. Was offered scholarships to Gardner-Webb, Palm Beach Atlantic, Florida International and Samford. Attended Samford and started pastoring and playing independent ball in the Birmingham area. Is the father of Andy Turner, who was inducted into the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Currently serves as Dean of the School of Education at Jacksonville State University.
