This article is an opinion.
The 1986 Class 3A state championship Crossville football team will serve as grand marshal for the town’s 2022 Christmas parade, which takes place Saturday night at 6:30.
The Lions posted a perfect 15-0 record 36 years ago, beating Elba 22-10 in the championship game at Crossville Memorial Stadium. The memories of winning it all on their home field made that bitterly cold December night extra special for the players, coaches and everyone else who bled black and gold.
When the team gathers for the parade Saturday night, they’ll be missing their leader, head coach Roger Hibbs, who is dealing with the toughest battle of his life — a diagnosis of glioblastoma, which the National Brain Tumor Society says is one of the most complex, deadly and treatment-resistant cancers.
Coach Hibbs had surgery Nov. 28. His son, Jake, posted on Facebook the surgeon felt great about removing most of the tumor.
Last Sunday, Jake posted his dad is finding a little strength within to fight, which is no surprise to any of his former teammates or players. Roger is still demonstrating those life lessons he taught players at Chelsea, Crossville, Southside and Pell City — just one step, one hit, one shot, one score, one obstacle and one goal at a time.
Donny Stevens was a junior lineman on the 1986 state title team. Now a teacher at Brindlee Mountain High School, he understands the battle his coach is facing, because he lost his beautiful mother, Jessica Stevens, to glioblastoma in November 2021.
Donny recently posted to Facebook a collage of photos and these comments about his coach: “I would like to thank this man, my high school football coach, Roger Hibbs, for so many great memories. Yes, 36 years ago, we were on top of the world. It happened as he said it would. The time came when our high school days ended, and then life began.
“Life has reminded me of so many of those days of being bruised, battered, and torn; wanting to give up, but still finding a way to persevere. Playing football for him did not make me a man. It made me a better man. The life lessons learned as a 15, 16, and 17-year-old kid still remain, and continue to assist the journey to this day.”
Bob Johnston was a senior lineman for the 1986 Lions who now serves as the chief deputy district attorney for DeKalb and Cherokee counties. He visited and prayed with Coach Hibbs the day before his surgery.
“Coach Hibbs cared about each one of us as people,” Bob said. “He was a great football coach but an even better man. He wanted us to thrive in the classroom and to develop into young men of character.
“I believe it’s because he had these priorities straight as a leader that he was able to be successful on the field as well. Much of what I needed to know as a young man I learned from Roger Hibbs.”
Jai Eason was another senior on the 1986 team. A starter at linebacker and fullback, he’s one of the best to ever play those positions for the Lions. Like Bob and Donny, he can trace success in his adult life back to lessons taught by Coach Hibbs.
“Coach Hibbs was a multitude of things to a large number of young men — a rock, a steadying force, a role model, a harbinger of truth, a man with a stare that would burn holes in you … a jaw, that when set, conveyed an intensity very seldom witnessed,” Jai said.
“He treated the young men that were on his team with respect, yet held them accountable. Coach Hibbs has an inner strength undeniable, and maybe most importantly, taught his players to never be scared or afraid.
“With the health issues he is battling, it is assured he will attack the path toward recovery with that same fierceness, and absence of fear, as he taught us against a much less ominous enemy.”
Roger Hibbs spent only six seasons as Crossville’s football coach, but it feels like 60 due to his amazing legacy that continues to make a positive impact on everyone he touched.
I ask you to please pray for Coach Hibbs, his sons Josh and Jake, and the rest of their family.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
