The first-ever Made on the Mountain Fest is coming to Albertville June 3.
Chamber President Stan Witherow said the new festival will hopefully blend the best parts of past events no longer hosted in the city to create a new, free, family-friendly event to start the summer season.
The daylong festival presented by the Albertville Chamber of Commerce will feature music, vendors, a cornhole tournament, food, a kid’s fun zone, rib shoot out and dessert contest.
The free event will take place in downtown Albertville and celebrate being the heart of Sand Mountain, said Witherow.
“We used to do the Sand Mountain Sizzle as a fundraiser for us, but we got complaints about how spectators were not allowed to sample the meats,” Witherow said. “The Main Street Music Fest went on for years, but it hasn’t been held in four years. We still get people calling and asking when it will come back.
“Albertville’s Freedom Festival used to bring crafters to town. And now we have the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater offering a variety of concerts.
“We started brainstorming and knew we didn’t want to do something that would compete with the Boaz Harvest Festival. It has been going on for years and years. But we did want something with a patriotic feel and full of music.”
The schedule
From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. a variety of local and regional artisans and food vendors will be set up downtown. Broad Street will be closed from the Bucci Boutique to MMC Homecare. Main Street will be closed from the MUB to the railroad tracks near Gordo’s Way restaurant.
Stages will be set up in front of the museum facing Local Joe’s restaurant and a second stage near Gordo’s. Witherow said a third, smaller stage may be erected at the end of Broad Street to allow dance groups or choirs to perform, however, plans are still in the air for that.
Musical performances will begin at 10 a.m. and will feature Riley Honea, Jackson Simmons, Sin Sentindo, ETER4 The Latin Rock Xperience, Scotty Martin, Jackson Cannon, Rosewood, Country Case, Hard on the Chickens and Soul Survivor.
Vendors and booths will be erected throughout the area and Witherow urges Chamber members to participate. All Chamber members get a discount on the booth fee.
“Even if you don’t have a product for sale, maybe you have a service to talk about,” Witherow said. “Booths don’t have to be just for selling things. As a matter of fact, we have Newman Technology setting up a booth to give out information about hiring.
“We are looking for booths for arts, crafts, food, anything you think we would be interested in. Just go to our website for an application.”
The Sand Mountain Rib Shootout will be held at the historic train depot downtown and will include prize payouts of the following:
• First Place $500 plus split entrée fee totals with charity and an authentic fire hydrant trophy.
• Second Place $250
• Third Place $100
Teams can register at www.albertvillechamberofcommerce.com. Entry fee is $100 per team. For additional information about the Rib Shootout, contact Lynn Entrekin with Spices Smokehouse Crackers at lynn@smokehousecrackers.com.
The Shepherd’s Pie Dessert Contest will be held at the Albertville Museum and will have a $100 cash prize along with a blue ribbon and bragging rights. The contest will be judged by a group of local pastors. Entry fee for the dessert contest is $25 per person. Registration and additional details may be found on the Chamber website.
“We talked about having a really big blue ribbon event and … to have a fair feel to the event as well,” Witherow said. “We came up with a dessert contest and thought it would be fun to have some of our local pastors judge. That’s where Shepherd’s Pie comes in, even though Shepherd’s Pie is not a dessert.”
The Cornhole Tournament will be held on Broad Street in downtown Albertville and will feature a half pot payout to the winning team with the other half being donated to a local charity. Teams may register through the Chamber website for $25 per person or $50 per team.
The Kid’s Zone will be positioned in front of City Hall, he said. Albertville Rotary has pledged assistance with the Kid’s Zone, Witherow said.
“We want to be able to grow next year,” he said. “We wanted to start small this year and grow from there.”
Presenting sponsors for the event are Alfa Insurance/Jaylon Brooks, D&F Equipment, GPS Powersports, Legacy Lube and Maintenance, Mueller and Over Easy Acres.
Spotlight Sponsors include Anna Weathers Smith/Main Street Realty, Buffalo Wild Wings, Busted Oak Bourbon Society, Bucci Boutique, Dr. Michael M. Cinader C.C., Eyes on Albertville, Main Channel Brewing Co., Santa Fe Cattle Co., Stach & Co., Tile Liquidators, and Wilks Tire & Battery Service.
