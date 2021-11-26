The high school football season is a grueling run, lasting 11 weeks for those who don’t make the playoffs, and running into early December if you’re one of the lucky few who gets the chance to play for a blue map that comes with winning a state championship.
Unfortunately, here on Sand Mountain our football season came to an end last Friday night when Fyffe was stopped by Saks in the 3A quarterfinals, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a fantastic year of football, with plenty of amazing plays, fantastic games, new ways that the past was honored.
Here’s a look back at some of our favorite moments from this past high school football season, presented in alphabetical order.
Albertville tames Tigers
After a slow start to the year, Albertville went on the road and forced five turnovers in thrilling 34-27 win over new coach Chip English’s old team, Grissom.
It was a game that showed the potential the Aggies have moving forward and as they continue to settle in under English, with big passing plays, a swarming and opportunistic defense, and a sideline that was fired up the whole game.
The Aggies continued to show that ability in other games down the stretch, including putting a scare in one of 7A’s top teams in James Clemens, but that night in Huntsville, it all came together. I have a feeling we’ll be seeing more of that next season.
Asbury opens season with blowout win
In the short history of Asbury Rams football, there hadn’t been many highlights or wins. The Rams opened the 2021 season in a big way, crushing Gaston 33-8, and seeing Luke Pair named our Player of the Week for his efforts in that win.
That may have been the most heart-warming moment of the season for me, to see a program that had struggled go out and dominate a team, then to see how many people were excited for them to also win Player of the Week, it reminds you of why you cover sports.
The Rams later went on to top Brindlee Mountain in a comeback win in October, giving the school its first multi-win season, this despite just a handful of upperclassmen on the roster. With roughly 80 percent of the roster back next season, the Rams should continue to improve under coach Chris Williams.
Boaz beats Albertville for first time since 2012
As one person put it to be before the Backyard Brawl kicked off, “This is the Super Bowl for Boaz.” And they certainly played like it that night, using a dominant rushing game to top their neighboring rivals, 35-21.
The game did have a different vibe about it from the moment you walked into the stadium that night. While there had been good crowds to that point in the season, that game took it to the next level. Not a seat to be had, and almost every spot along the fence occupied by someone standing.
When the horn sounded, the celebration on the Boaz sideline was some of the most unfiltered joy I’ve ever seen in high school sports, with anyone and everyone racing over to congratulate coach Jeremy Sullivan and his players.
Crossville embraces the past in Geraldine rivalry
Head coach Josh Taylor may be new to Crossville, but he dove head-first into the Battle of Skirum Creek, with he and Geraldine coach Michael Davis, along with officials from each school, christening a new trophy for the rivalry for the 100th edition of the game on October 29.
But wasn’t just a trophy that showed how special the game is between the DeKalb County foes, as legendary Lions dating back to the 1940s came out for the game, honored before kickoff and taking part in a special ceremony honoring those legends at each school.
It was truly a reminder of what makes high school football special in small towns.
Douglas makes the playoffs for the first time since 1998
It started on October 15 when Douglas dominated the fourth quarter at home against West Point, giving the Eagles their first win ever over the Warriors, and moving them into a tie for the fourth and final playoff spot in 5A, Region 7.
Then it was made official the following Friday when the Eagles went on the road and crushed Crossville to claim the region’s final playoff spot, and their first trip as a member of Class 5A.
Douglas went on to finish 6-5, their first winning season since that 1998 team, and with a large number of the roster coming back, will hopefully to be in position to return to the postseason next year.
Fyffe goes national
While Fyffe’s success on the football field was certainly no secret across Alabama, it was a loss outside of Alabama that suddenly put the Red Devils in the national spotlight.
Southern Columbia Area (Pa.) lost 41-21 to Wyomissing back at the start of October, giving Fyffe the nation’s longest winning streak at 50 games.
Suddenly the Fyffe name was everywhere, with national sites like Yahoo! And USA Today taking notice of what the small 3A school had done over the past three and a half seasons.
The streak would eventually reach 51 games before being halted, but the country quickly learned how strong a program coach Paul Benefield had built in the small DeKalb County town.
Geraldine stops The Streak
The Bulldogs hadn’t beaten their neighboring rivals Fyffe since 2013, and with Fyffe riding a 51-game winning streak, the longest in the country at the time, not many saw Geraldine pulling off the upset.
But the Bulldogs turned the tide that night, using a strong defensive effort and big passing plays to shock the then-No. 1 ranked Red Devils, 20-19, ending Fyffe’s winning streak four games short of the state record of 55.
It was not the first big win of the year for new coach Michael Davis and the Bulldogs, who a month earlier took down undefeated and then-No. 4 ranked Plainview on the road, helping the Bulldogs to a 7-3 regular season and a strip to the playoffs.
With many young stars set to return, Davis and the Bulldogs should be a team to watch in Sand Mountain next season.
Guntersville rolls through Region
Sitting at 1-1 on the season and after a sluggish first half n the road at Fairview, many wondered when Guntersville’s high-powered offense would find its stride.
The answered turned out to be the second half against Fairview, as the Wildcats pulled away for a 34-19 win over the Aggies. That 15-point win was their smallest margin of victory in Region play as Guntersville win 6-0, and after the Fairview game, gave up just 35 points over the final five Region games.
Guntersville closed out the regular season with nine-straight wins, their smallest margin of victory in that run: 21 points.
It showed just how strong their offense was with a deep group of receivers, running backs, and offensive line, as well as an experienced quarterback.
Sardis snaps losing skid
Sardis had long been one of the most consistent football programs in the area, making regular playoff appearances and in the conversation for area titles.
But the Lions dropped three straight to close out the 2019 season, went 0-10 during 2020, then lost their first seven games of the 2021 season to stretch their losing streak to 20 games.
Then on October 15 against Crossville, Sardis put it all together in a 44-22 win, getting big plays in all three phases to put the losing streak behind them.
With a young roster this year that was over 50 percent freshmen and sophomores, Sardis will look to build off those experiences and get back in the playoff conversation going forward.
West End goes on a roll
Sitting at 1-3 and in one of the toughest 2A Regions in the state, the West End Patriots needed a spark to turn their season around.
The found in in a win over Gaston, which turned into a win over Appalaciah, then a win over Westbrook to get to 4-3 and in the thick of the playoff race in a loaded 2A, Region 5.
That stretch showed the Patriots could do it on offense and defense, scoring 53 in one game, then winning a 17-13 defense battle as well.
While the Patriots came up just short of the playoffs, they battled a pair of playoff teams down to the wire in two of the final three games of the season.
New coach Derek Sewell will have plenty to build on going forward with the Patriots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.