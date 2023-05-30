Albertville Police have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal accident involving a cyclist.
Assistant Police Chief John Amos said the victim, 59-year-old Denis Luma, was the cyclist.
According to Amos, a 2002 Ford F150 pickup truck was traveling northbound on U.S. 431 when it collided with Luma near the intersection of Motley Street. Luma was transported to Marshall Medical Center South where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The accident occurred at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
“Our police department is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this collision, but at this time, no criminal charges are expected,” Amos said.
The northbound lanes of U.S. 431 were closed for several hours as police investigated the accident.
Amos said Luma lived about a block from the accident scene and was believed to have been at a convenience store at U.S. 431 and Rose Road. Investigators aren’t sure why Luma was seen biking in the middle of the roadway just prior to him being struck.
Luma was a native of Haiti, currently living in Marshall County while working at a Wayne Farms Poultry plant.
Graveside services will be Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Marshall Memorial Gardens.
