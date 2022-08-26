This is an opinion column.
Richard Cole is regarded as one of the all-time great football players in Crossville High School history. In his junior and senior seasons (1961 and 1962), his outstanding performance helped the Lions achieve an 18-1-1 record, including a 10-0 mark in ’61. He’s a member of the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame.
Legendary Alabama head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant signed Richard to a scholarship, and his star continued to shine on the gridiron at the Capstone.
Richard played on teams that posted a 30-2-1 record and won national championships in 1964 and 1965. He was selected an All-American in 1966, when the Crimson Tide finished 11-0 but was denied a third straight national crown by the poll voters. A few of his Alabama teammates were Joe Namath, Kenny Stabler, Ray Perkins and Frankie McClendon.
Richard and future Alabama head coach Perkins were selected permanent captains for the 1966 squad.
Richard returned home to Sand Mountain and became a teacher, coach and administrator. He served as Albertville’s head football coach from 1968-70 and was McCord Elementary School’s principal from 1989 until it closed in 2001. He served as assistant principal at Albertville Elementary School from 2001 until he retired in May 2009.
On Tuesday, the Lord called Richard to his eternal home in Heaven. When I heard the news of his death, I thought of a few things that Richard made his family name, Cole, stand for:
» C is for character. If you were looking for a man who defined character — Christian character — then Richard Cole was your man. He always did the right thing, no matter if it was popular or not. He wasn’t trying to please you, me or anyone else — he was living to please his Lord and Savior.
» O is for old-school. Merriam-Webster defines old-school as adhering to traditional policies or practices. Richard Cole was old-school, because he knew those traditional policies or practices like toughness, discipline, honor, commitment, trust and respect for self and others are what made our state and nation great. It’s my prayer the Lord will raise up more men like “Coach” Cole.
» L is for leadership. Richard was a natural leader. His teammates at Crossville and Alabama knew it, and anyone who ever played for him or taught under him knew it as well. Richard embraced his leadership role throughout his 77 years on earth and used it to serve others and make life better for them.
» E is for educator. Richard knew the value of an education and the positive difference it makes in the lives of students from all races and socioeconomic backgrounds. He fostered an environment of learning in the schools where he served as an administrator, and he made sure teachers kept their focus on teaching and students kept their focus on their academics.
Richard Cole left a tremendous legacy. I’m thankful to be among the countless lives he impacted for Christ’s sake.
Remembering Mr. Bobby
Wednesday afternoon, I was shocked to learn of the death of Bobby Rowell, the veteran custodian for Crossville Elementary School where my sons James and Brady are students. He passed away unexpectedly Tuesday night at the age of 50.
Mr. Bobby worked the car rider line every morning, keeping traffic moving and in the proper lane as it circled the school. On Monday, I rolled down my window and told him good morning and to have a good day, and he said, “I’m going to do my best to.”
I know Bobby is having his best day ever today, because he’s spending it with Jesus in Heaven.
Crossville Elementary made this Facebook post about Bobby: “Mr. Bobby loved CES and was a true hero that would do anything for anyone. Our school will not be the same without him. Our CES Faculty and Staff send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family. He will be greatly missed.”
Bobby’s funeral services were Thursday from W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel in Rainsville. Burial took place in Green’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Fyffe.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
