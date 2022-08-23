The Sand Mountain Reporter and Sand Mountain Toyota are proud to present the first Player of the Week Award of the 2022 season to West End freshman Jaxon Hamby.
Hamby shined in his varsity debut for the Patriots, scoring a pair of defensive touchdowns in helping West End to a 63-26 road win over Gaylesville in the opener.
Hamby, a safety, helped put the game away for the Patriots with both touchdowns coming in the second half.
“One of the bright spots is we’re starting a freshman safety,” West End coach Derrick Sewell said of Hamby after Friday’s game. “He had a pick-six for a touchdown, he had a fumble recovery he forced and made for a touchdown. He played like a madman.”
The first came on an interception late in the third quarter, running back the pick to make it 49-14, then capping the game’s scoring by doing it himself, forcing a fumble, then picking up the loose ball and running it back for a scoop and score to cap the scoring.
In addition to the pair of touchdowns, Hamby added four tackles and swatted away three pass attempts. Hamby wears No. 2 for the Patriots.
Hamby and West End will host Susan Moore on Friday night.
Honorable Mention:
Levi Martin, Sardis: 70 rushing yards, game-winning touchdown, one sack, one interception
Eli Teal, Douglas: 18 of 22 passing for 236 yards, 31 rushing yards, four total touchdowns
Jacob Lindsey, Asbury: 22 of 37 passing for 334 yards and two touchdowns
Carlos Mann, Geraldine: Two touchdown receptions and a punt return touchdown
