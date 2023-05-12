Just a forewarning: this is not the Mother’s Day message that I thought I was going to share...
What I feel led to write about and encourage you with today – especially you mothers – is the power of a mother’s words.
We know that the power of life and death is in our tongues, yet we tend to forget this knowledge a lot of times when we are actually speaking to our children. I would like to turn attention to a Scripture about a mother whose words shaped a life...and not in the way you would hope.
“Jabez was more honorable than his brothers. His mother had named him Jabex, saying, 'I gave birth to him in pain.' Jabez cried out to the God of Israel, 'Oh, that You would bless me and enlarge my territory! Let Your hand be with me, and keep me from harm so that I will be free from pain.' And God granted his request." 1 Chronicles 4: 9-10
She named him based on how she felt in the moment he came into the world! First of all, were her other children born without giving her pain?? Maybe Jabez caused extreme pain to the point that she could hardly recover from it. We don’t know.
What we do know is that she labeled him based on her experience.
Praise God that Jabez was honorable and chose to ask the Lord to move beyond what was spoken over him. Praise God that Jabez rose above his name and chose to remove the limits placed on him at birth. Praise God he didn’t allow her words to dictate his entire life.
But how often does this happen?
How often do we speak words over our children based on how we are feeling in the moment? How often do we limit them to our experience?
How many of those children don’t make the same choice that Jabez did?
I want to encourage you today based on the perspective of the best mother I know: Mine.
My sweet Mama has been through so much it hurts me to think about it...yet never once has she allowed what she is going through to change how she blesses and lifts me and my brother up with her words. Never once has she stopped pouring love on us, even while battling intense illness in her own life. That’s a mother.
Praise God that’s my mother.
May the words we speak over our children not be based on what we are facing. Let’s rise above our circumstances by lifting them higher than we feel we can reach ourselves.
There is power in your words, mothers...so let’s speak life.
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
