MONTGOMERY—Attorney General Steve Marshall issued the following statement today updating the people of Alabama on the status of the State’s
"On Friday evening, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit reinstated Biden’s private-employer vaccine mandate. Within hours of that decision, the State of Alabama—along with dozens of other state and private parties—filed an emergency application with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking the Court to immediately halt the mandate until the Court fully hears the case and issues a final ruling.
"At the same time, the U.S. Department of Justice has asked the Supreme Court to take up the healthcare-worker vaccine mandate. Previously, as announced on November 30, the State of Alabama was successful in winning a nationwide injunction against the mandate from a federal district court, which was upheld as to the plaintiff states by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
"We are optimistic that the Supreme Court will act swiftly in both cases and agree with the State of Alabama that these vaccine mandates plainly exceed any power given to the federal government by the Congress or the Constitution.
"While the private-employer and healthcare-worker vaccine mandates head to the Supreme Court, the State of Alabama has won another victory against the federal-contractor vaccine mandate. Over the weekend, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit denied the Department of Justice’s motion to reinstate the mandate pending appeal, leaving it blocked in Alabama and all other states that are parties in the case.
"My office recognizes and fully appreciates the real-life challenges that employees and employers alike are experiencing given the shifting circumstances surrounding these mandates. Rest assured that my team and I will not let up until a full and final victory is secured against them for the people of Alabama."
Marshall’s motion to the U.S. Supreme Court calling for a halt of the Biden administration’s private-employer vaccine mandate can be read here.
