The Sardis varsity girls basketball team was ranked sixth in the final Class 5A poll of the 2022-23 season.
The Lady Lions completed their regular season with a pair of wins, improving to 25-5. They set the overall school record for regular-season victories.
Sardis 53,
Geraldine 31
Sardis roared past the Lady Bulldogs on Jan. 31 at Geraldine’s Nix Gymnasium. The Lady Lions controlled leads of 20-7, 35-14 and 53-21 at the quarter breaks.
“Jordyn Knight led us in scoring with 10 points,” Sardis head coach Heath Cullom said. “She’s had a great season on the JV and now I think she is going to really help us in the postseason.”
Caroline Johnson followed Knight with nine points. Kytha Edwards tossed in seven and Kaylen Wallace, Sidney Rutledge and Grace Harris six each.
Jayda Lacks netted five, and Carlie Dalrymple and Gisel Mendez both chipped in two.
Sardis 70,
Asbury 39
The Lady Lions celebrated senior night Feb. 2 by whipping Asbury.
Lacks powered Sardis’ attack with 17 points and eight rebounds. Edwards scored 15 while Johnson collected 11 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals.
Harris scored nine, Wallace eight, Rutledge five, Mia Fowler three and Mendez two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.