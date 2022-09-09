GERALDINE — The Class 3A, No. 8 Geraldine varsity volleyball team improved to 13-0 on the 2022 season by sweeping a pair of Class 5A programs Thursday at Nix Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs beat archrival Crossville 25-4, 25-7 and toppled Scottsboro 25-16, 25-19.
Statistical leaders for head coach Renee Bearden’s Bulldogs were:
Kentlei Rogers, one dig, 11 kills
Brooklyn Hall, one ace, 16 kills
Kaleigh Butler, one assist, six digs, eight kills
Emma Stephenson, one assist, two digs, four kills
Emma Baker, six aces, 23 assists, four digs, one kill
Jodie Willis, one assist, six digs
Hallie Burns, one ace, two assists, 16 digs
Jaycee Berrong, one dig, two kills
Bella Pettis, four aces, two assists, 12 digs, 10 kills
Zoey Faulkner, five aces, 22 assists, six digs, three kills
Madison Gentry, one kill
