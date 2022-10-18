BOAZ, Ala. — Boaz will host its fifth annual Skinny Turkey run Saturday, Nov. 19, to help raise funds for Second Chance Animal Shelter. The shelter is a non-profit, no-kill dog shelter that saves and houses dogs until they can be adopted to their forever home.
The Skinny Turkey includes a 5K (about 3.1 miles) and 10K (about 6.2 miles) race. Each route starts and ends at the Boaz Neighborhood Center. On paved roads, the route will follow through Snead State Community College, the Boaz Sportsplex and Boaz Elementary School with a few small hills.
Registration fee is currently $30 but will increase to $35 after Oct. 23. Race day registration will be offered on site for $40.
The last day to register and receive a race shirt is Sunday, Oct. 23.
Registration is available online at RunSignup.com and at the recreation center. The center can be contacted at 256-593-7862.
Medals will be given at the finish line and first, second and third place winners in each age group (male and female) will receive prizes at the awards ceremony.
There will be times for packet pick up the week of the race:
• Wednesday, Nov. 16, 3-6 p.m. at Fleet Feet of Huntsville
• Thursday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Boaz Neighborhood Center
• Friday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Boaz Neighborhood Center
Participants can also pick up packets Saturday, Nov. 19 (race day morning) from 6-7:30 a.m.
The race is administered by the Boaz Parks and Recreation Department. The course is certified; numbers AL18035JE and AL18036JE.
Age groups include 12 and under; 13-19; 20-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; 60-69; 70 and over.
