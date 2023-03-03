Tessa Uptain is a lifelong friend of mine. She’s been cutting my hair for probably 25 years.
She was finishing up cutting my hair Tuesday night when she asked if I had Mrs. Hicks as a teacher. I first thought she meant Bona Fay Hicks, the widow of Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame coach Dennis Hicks.
Mrs. Bona is a Crossville High School alum, but I don’t believe she ever taught there.
“Well, I had Mrs. Hicks, and she’s about to come in the shop with her daughter,” Tessa said. When I turned and looked toward the door, in walked Brenda Hicks, my fourth-grade teacher at Crossville Elementary School in 1975-76.
“Do you remember Shannon?” Tessa asked Mrs. Hicks. She paused for a few seconds and said, “Yes, I do.”
Mrs. Hicks taught four years at Crossville, leaving after the 1976-77 school year. She said Jeff Overstreet, a local realtor, was a student in her last fourth grade class at CES.
She moved from Crossville to Williams Avenue in Fort Payne, where she taught fourth grade for 34 ½ years before retiring. I hadn’t seen Mrs. Hicks in 46 years, since she left Crossville.
She remembers my class was a good group. Brent Jones, Mitzi Carr, Kim Keys and Jeff Clark, who moved away, were some of my classmates, but I’m struggling to remember the others, and I don’t have a yearbook from 1976. For whatever reason, Mother and Daddy didn’t let me buy a yearbook from fourth grade through eighth grade.
Mrs. Hicks was a terrific teacher who made learning fun, but she didn’t put up with any foolishness.
I remember saying the pledge of allegiance to the American flag every day, and she always prayed a blessing over our meal before we went to lunch.
She taught my cousin, Amy Allen Fischer, in fourth grade at Williams Avenue. Mary Shurett, the wife of former Reporter publisher Ben Shurett, was a co-worker of Mrs. Hicks at Williams Avenue.
Mrs. Hicks is doing well and lives in Sand Valley. It was an unexpected blessing to see her Tuesday and have a chance to reminisce about my fourth-grade year.
I’m thankful for the positive impact she made in my life and the lives of my classmates.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
