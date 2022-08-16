Albertville Police have identified the victim of a hit and run accident.
Police responded to Alabama 75 near the intersection of Martling Road at 4:15 a.m. Aug. 1 where they found a male pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.
The man was declared dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the collision.
Albertville Assistant Police Chief John Amos said the man was identified at Roberto Francisco Andres, 45, of Albertville.
Amos said family members came forward in the days after the accident to report the man missing.
An investigation into the accident is ongoing, Amos said.
“Investigators are working diligently to try and locate the vehicle and driver which struck Mr. Andres,” Amos said. “This is an active and ongoing investigation.”
At the time of the accident, officers considered the possibility that the vehicle’s driver may not have been aware the object they struck was a person as the area where the accident occurred is very dark.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Albertville Police at 256-878-1212.
