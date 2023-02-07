Sand Mountain Toyota’s Mark Brickey was a finalist for the TIME Dealer of the Year award, presented last month at the National Automotive Dealers Association Show in Dallas. Brickey was in the top four out of 16,000 dealersips nationwide. Receiving the honor in Dallas were, from left: Austin Brickey, Jeannie Brickey, Mark Brickey, Jackson Brickey, and Jeffrey Brickey.