HORTON, Ala. – An Albertville man died in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday near Douglas.
Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent confirmed the man driving one of the vehicles, 34-year-old Arturo Franco Orozco, of Albertville, died at the scene.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened around 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31.
According to ALEA, Orozco was fatally injured when the 2006 Honda Civic that he was driving collided head-on with a 2022 Mack truck driven by Larry W. Williams, 58, of Gadsden.
Alabama 75 between Glassco and Bethany roads was closed for more than four hours as troopers investigated the scene.
Orozco was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Williams was injured and transported to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment.
The accident occurred near the 51 mile marker, less than a mile north of Hor-ton, on Alabama 75 within Marshall County.
ALEA Troopers closed Alabama 75 between Glassco and Bethany roads for more than four hours to investigate and cleanup the crash site.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to ALEA.
