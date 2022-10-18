Enjoy a fish fry and help make the holidays brighter for Marshall County children in need.
The Marshall County Fraternal Order of Police will host a fish fry Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the FOP lodge a 2201 Browns Valley Road, Guntersville.
Enjoy a plate lunch of whole or filet catfish, hushpuppies, French fries, slaw and a drink for $15 per plate.
All proceeds raised will go to the FOP Lodge to support their annual Shop With a Cop holiday event.
Last year, 225 plates were served during the annual fish fry.
“All cooks and servers are FOP members,” said Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie. “We give our time to do this.”
During Shop With a Cop, area students in need are matched with police officers, sheriff’s deputies, corrections officers or other law enforcement volunteers who spend the morning with them.
The day starts with breakfast at the Guntersville Senior Center and followed by a parade of children riding in police vehicles to the Guntersville Walmart – complete with lights and sirens.
The children are given a gift card and allowed to shop for themselves or family and friends for the holidays.
Last year, 60 children were treated to the day of shopping. This year, Guthrie said FOP members are aiming to shop with 75 children.
Once all the shopping is completed, the children are bundled into the police vehicles again and parade back to the Senior Center where they are united with parents or guardians and enjoy lunch.
“The Shop With a Cop program serves underprivileged children that may need alit help at Christmas,” he said. “It also breaks down barriers that may exist with the public and law enforcement.”
Anyone who would like to support the FOP and the Shop With a Cop program may make donations by mail to PO Box 383, Guntersville, AL 35976 or by Cash App $FOPAL18.
