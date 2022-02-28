WALNUT GROVE – A dream more than 10 years in the making came true on Thursday afternoon at West End High School.
In front of community and school leaders, the West End softball team took the field at home for the first time this season. Underneath their cleats was a new turf infield, installed during the offseason, and giving the Patriots the on turf infield for any school within a half hour of them.
The project began work in the offseason, and on the day the turf went down, head coach Rick Watkins said a large group from the school and community gathered to watch the project come to life.
“The coaches are definitely excited because it takes a lot of work off us. The kids are really enjoying it,” Watkins said. “When they put the turf down, the night it went down we had a community gathering up on the hill to watch it. It was funny how everyone showed up just to watch them put it down. It felt like we were up until two in the morning that first night, and probably had 60 or 70 people watching them put it down, it was quite an event.”
In addition to the new turf on the infield, they Patriots were able to put in turf bullpens near each dugout, as well as turf inside each dugout, which were both repainted, and installed new padding on the short walls behind home plate.
The turf has also helped the Patriots navigate the early season weather that comes with playing games and practicing in February, along with less maintenance after games and practices. Even as rain fell on Thursday morning at the school, the turf prevented flooding and allowed that night’s game against Sand Rock to go on.
“We haven’t missed a day,” Watkins said of the practices leading up to Thursday. “Any day I wanted to go out there we could. A couple days we didn’t because of how cold it was, it’s drizzling rain right now, but we’ll be able to play this evening. It’s definitely a good thing to have, especially early in the year.”
Watkins said the idea of replacing the infield dirt at West End with began about a decade ago as more and more schools began to utilize turf, and had been something he had consistently came back to as a major project he wanted to tackle before getting the green light this off-season.
“It’s been a project we’ve been wanting to do for about 10 years now,” Watkins added. “I’ve been on this and getting prices every couple of years, and we finally got a group of parents who were willing to put in the work. We were blessed with some people who donated money, but it’s been a community effort. I’m really grateful, I can’t speak for everyone up here, but I’ve had a tremendous amount of support. This is my 16th year of softball, and we try to do some kind of project every year in the offseason to upgrade our facilities.”
Once the project got started, it was on the hands of West End students, parents, and staff to get it done, moving the old infield dirt around, and getting donations from the community to make things easier. Then when the infield was ready, all the turf company had to do was roll out the brown carpet.
“The bottom line, I appreciate and am very grateful to the people who donated money and the people who helped us work on it. We did all the construction work ourselves, all the turf company did was lay the turf, so I’m very grateful for the people and the support I’ve been given to complete this project,” Watkins concluded. “From excavating, we have a guy who has an excavating company who donated free labor, it’s been a total team effort. I can’t say enough how I appreciate the people in this area and supporting our program.”
About the only thing that went wrong on Thursday night was that visiting Sand Rock spoiled the party by downing the Patriots in the first game, 12-8.
The guests scored six runs in the opening inning, then added five more in the fourth to pick up the win. McKinley Chaviers, and Brayley Kind each had two hits for the Patriots, with Chaviers driving in three and King a pair, and each coming around to score twice.
