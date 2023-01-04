Whataburger lovers will have to remain patient a little while longer before enjoying a burger or shake.
The Albertville location, 6950 U.S. 431, was expected to open its drive thru only Thursday, Jan. 4, however, the chain announced Wednesday evening the soft grand opening has been postponed indefinitely.
A new grand opening date has not yet been set.
The restaurant had been under construction for more than 20 weeks.
Once open, the restaurant will feature an open-concept dining room, custom mural and double drive thru, among other features to best serve guests.
The restaurant is expected to employ 120.
About Whataburger
Whataburger has focused on fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside stand in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio with more than 890 locations across 14 states.
