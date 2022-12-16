DOUGLAS, Ala. — The Douglas varsity boys basketball team posted a 2-1 record in recent games.
The Eagles faced Sardis on Friday night and are scheduled to host Brindlee Mountain on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7:15 p.m. They are competing in the Randolph Christmas Tournament from Dec. 27-29.
Douglas 68, Crossville 37
DHS improved to 2-0 in the Class 5A, Area 13 standings with a Dec. 9 triumph at Crossville. The Eagles were in front 22-5, 32-13 and 53-27 at the quarter breaks.
Jackson Sims’ 13 points led Douglas’ offense. Eli Teal scored nine and Jaylen Spain, Logan Puckett and Cooper Butler seven each.
Brody Campbell and Gaius Spurgeon both netted six, Hunter Matthews and Dakota Stewart five each and Trace Alexander three.
Crossville’s Kaejuan Hatley finished with a game-best 24 points.
Josue Velazquez scored five and Ulises Figueroa and Levi Bouldin four apiece.
Douglas 48, Collinsville 40
The Eagles knocked off the Panthers on Saturday, Dec. 10 in the first Marshall County vs. DeKalb County Showdown at Snead State.
The matchup was tied 9-9 after a quarter. Douglas managed a 23-22 lead at the half and stretched it to 39-27 at the third-quarter break.
Campbell’s 12 points topped the Eagles. Butler scored 10, hitting 6-of-6 free throws. Teal and Spain both tossed in eight.
Stewart contributed five points, Sims three and Zaidrian Rohrig two.
Colton Wills paced Collinsville with 18 points.
DAR 96, Douglas 67
The Patriots sank 10 3-pointers Tuesday night as they rolled past Douglas at Loyd Berry Gymnasium.
DAR led 21-16, 48-36 and 75-53 at the rest stops.
Sims and Spain finished as the Eagles’ double-figure scorers with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Campbell and Teal got nine each, Butler seven, Matthews five, Stewart four, Rohrig two and Puckett and Spurgeon both one.
DAR’s Lathan Miles made five treys and closed with a game-high 25 points. Trey Bolt scored 20.
