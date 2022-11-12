GERALDINE, Ala. — One thing’s for sure after two rounds of the 2022 Class 3A state football playoffs — don’t doubt the Bulldogs.
Geraldine traveled to Winfield in the first round and knocked off the No. 5 Pirates 24-8. On Friday night, the Bulldogs achieved one of the biggest wins in Coolidge Isbell Field history by shocking No. 1 Mars Hill Bible 17-14 in the second round.
GHS broke Mars Hill’s 10-game winning streak.
It’s the first time the Bulldogs (9-3) have defeated two top-five opponents in the postseason. Geraldine’s amazing run continues next week when they travel to Region 6 rival Sylvania in the quarterfinals.
The Rams upset No. 10 Madison Academy 48-45 in overtime Friday night. Sylvania defeated Geraldine 41-24 in the regular season.
“Our guys are just relentless warriors, relentless competitors,” Geraldine head coach Michael Davis said. “They do nothing but just show up and do what they’re supposed to do each and every day. It just goes back to execution and doing what it took to get the win. I’m super proud of them.”
Clinging to a 10-7 lead against Mars Hill (10-2), the Bulldog offense took a punt at its 41-yard line and put together a methodical 13-play drive to score what proved to be the game-winning touchdown.
Caleb Hall ripped off a 12-yard run for a first down, and Jaxon Colvin converted a third-and-13 with a 15-yard pass to Cody Satterfield. On third-and-seven from the Mars Hill 22, Hall took a pitch and ran 12 yards to the 10, setting up first-and-goal.
Carlos Mann lined up as the Wildcat formation quarterback on second-and-goal. He took the snap and dashed around left end for a 9-yard touchdown with 2:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. Moses Garcia’s extra point made it 17-7.
Geraldine drained almost seven minutes off the clock, as the decisive drive started with 9:14 to go.
Garcia kicked off into the end zone, forcing the Panthers to start from their 20. They drove down the field behind the passing of quarterback Griffin Hanson, reaching Geraldine’s 23 before Hanson fumbled and fell on it for a 6-yard loss.
On fourth-and-16 from the 29, Hanson’s pass fell incomplete, and the Geraldine sideline started celebrating after hearing a whistle. However, another official working Mars Hill’s sideline threw his beanbag to indicate a fumble. The Panthers picked up the ball and ran for a touchdown with 28.4 seconds left.
GHS head coach Michael Davis called a timeout to plead his case with the referee that the result of the play was an incomplete pass, but the call on the field stood.
Mars Hill attempted an onsides kick, but it bounced out of bounds at the Geraldine 49. Colvin snapped it once from there and took a knee to run out the clock on the Bulldogs’ monumental victory.
“That’s exactly what we saw — an incomplete pass and a whistle,” Davis said of the last-second drama. “We’re thinking victory in that situation. But, you know it happened on their sideline, so I’m sure they were in his [the official’s] ear.
“We’ve got to do a better job right there. We’ve got to see the hands, we’ve got to hear the whistle. I heard a whistle, but we’ve got to make sure.
“We’re going to look at it, but I think it was a terrible call. It would have been real easy for our guys to get down right there, but they lined up in our onside recovery team and didn’t touch it and got in the victory [formation].”
The Panthers took the opening kickoff and drove for a touchdown, which came on Jay Dobbs’ 5-yard run with 7:28 left in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Geraldine’s defense stopped Dobbs on a fourth-and-two conversion attempt at the GHS 17. The Bulldog offense followed with a 15-play drive to get on the scoreboard.
On fourth-and-12 from the 37, Hall completed a 35-yard halfback pass to Satterfield, who was triple covered. The Bulldogs gained a yard on first-and-goal from the 2, but back-to-back losses forced them to attempt a field goal.
Garcia hit an ugly, line-drive kick from 32 yards, trimming it to 7-3 with 10.9 seconds left in the second period.
The Bulldog offense took its second possession of the third quarter and drove 67 yards to the end zone in four plays.
Colvin started the drive with a 36-yard completion to Satterfield, and the officials added an extra 15 yards following a horse-collar tackle by the Panthers.
Mann gained 8 yards to the 8, and another penalty against Mars Hill moved it to the 4. Hall burst through a hole into the end zone on first-and-goal at the 2:58 mark of the third. Garcia kicked it to 10-7.
Hall rushed 17 times for 65 yards to lead Geraldine. Mann had 26 yards on nine attempts.
Colvin was 6-of-7 passing for 95 yards. Satterfield closed with six receptions for 105 yards.
Joseph Garcia, Colvin and Hall each recorded 10 tackles. Mann had four tackles and one interception off a pass deflected by Mauricio Calderon.
