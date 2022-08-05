This is a faith opinion column.
Whenever I tried to justify something I did that was wrong, I was told, “The road to hell is paved with good intentions.” I also heard this parable used to talk about differences between churches in worship, doctrine, or methods: “I know they love Jesus, but you know what they say about the road to hell…” While I understood the meaning of this proverb, one question always came to my mind: do people who make it to heaven all have bad intentions?
Another question concerns this reality that different believers do things differently. Their worship styles may differ, they may meet on different days of the week, they might use different religious terminology, and they might believe different things. Do these differences mean that they can’t work together as fellow Christians? Do their good intentions count for anything? And how does God view differences like these? Does the Creator look at someone’s heart, even if they may not be doing things which I might interpret as the right or prescribed way?
To answer this, let’s turn to the Hebrew Scriptures. After Israel rejected God as their king in 1 Samuel 8, they went through a long succession of kings who, for the most part, led the people away from God. They worshipped idols, stopped keeping the land sabbath, and even quit worshipping God as a nation. Eventually, though, King Hezekiah rose to power, and he “did what was right in the sight of the Lord, just as his ancestor David had done” (2 Chronicles 29:2).
After calling for the Levites to sanctify themselves so they could perform their priestly duties, Hezekiah made a covenant in his heart to the Lord (29:10). This included restoring the place of worship, returning the singers and instruments as God commanded, and reinstate the burnt offerings (29:20-36).
Once things were back in line with the Law, Hezekiah wanted the people to keep the Passover, but there was a problem: by the time priests and Levites restored the temple and cleansed themselves, it was too late for them to keep the Passover as a nation. God had specifically said that the Passover was to be in the first month, but there simply wasn’t enough time to make that happen.
They put together a plan to keep the Passover in the second month, something that did not follow God’s pattern. This plan “seemed right” to the king and the assembly (2 Chronicles 30:4). It’s interesting that no prophet stood up and said, “Now wait a minute, Hezekiah! If we are going to follow the Law of God, then we need to just wait until next year to keep the Passover. You may have made a covenant with God in your heart, and it may seem good to you to do this, but the road to hell is paved with good intentions. We ought to obey God rather than man!”
Instead of something like that happening, the Bible says, “The hand of God was also on Judah to give them one heart to do what the king and the officials commanded by the word of the Lord” (30:12). So the people came. Despite it being the second month and despite many of them being unclean at the assembly (30:18), God looked at their heart and blessed them.
We as Christians may have different understandings of Scripture, different styles of worship, and different methods, but we can work together as Christians towards a better world because God looks at our hearts, and we, like Israel in Hezekiah’s day, all have one heart and one mind through the Spirit. May we show the same grace towards others that God shows towards us because God is a God of good intentions.
Daniel Rogers is a co-minister for the North Broad Church in Albertville.
