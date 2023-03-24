The Geraldine Town Council met on Monday, March 13 for their regular monthly meeting. The meeting was called to order and after the prayer and pledge to the flag, the minutes from the two previous meetings were approved as printed.
A report was given about youth sports which will have opening day festivities on March 25. The town egg hunt will be Saturday, April 1 in the park. There will be events for three different age groups.
An update was given for the proposed new Tee Ball field. Bids will be going out soon with completion expected this fall. The council voted to build additional restrooms at the park to serve the High School softball field and the pavilion area.
The council adopted a resolution to move the council meetings back to town hall beginning in April, and also adopted an ordinance to declare a golf cart surplus. Mayor Chuck Ables was designated to represent the town as a delegate at the League of Municipalities annual Convention in May.
The council agreed to pay the bills as presented totaling $164,788.44. Discussion was held concerning adding a streetlight on County Road 52 near the Highway 227 intersection.
Discussion was held about how to best use the proceeds received from recent litigation involving multiple parties.
The result of the litigation reflects the common desire to abate and alleviate the impacts of the opioid epidemic in this State.
The council adopted a proclamation designating April 24 each year as Hody Childress Day to honor the selfless generosity exhibited by Mr. Childress for the many less fortunate.
The proclamation states "Let us all commemorate Mr. Hody Childress Day by some act of support for those less fortunate by paying forward our love for our community and others."
