At the July 7 meeting, the Marshall County Board of Education recognized the Douglas High School FFA chapter for the awards it earned this past year at the state competition. The board also thanked those who helped host Sen. Tommy Tuberville last week at the veteran’s workshop at Marshall Technical School.
In other business, the board:
● Approved the agenda from the July 7 board meeting.
● Approved the minutes from the June 14 board meeting.
● Approved the following contracts/service agreements:
1. Courtney Weal, orientation and mobility services contract for visually impaired students effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
2. Criterion K-12 consulting, formative administrator evaluation support services effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
● Approved of the new child nutrition program meal charge policy.
● Approved the following personnel items:
A. Retirements/resignations
Asbury Elementary
Tammy Pearce, teacher, resignation effective July 8.
Asbury High
Ashley Thomas, teacher, resignation effective July 1.
Belinda Childress, guidance counselor aide/registrar, retirement/resignation effective November 30.
Kristy Monday, administrative assistant & bus driver, resignation effective July 9.
Brindlee Mountain Elementary
Shelbey Hayes, bookkeeper, resignation effective July 18.
Brindlee Mountain High
Ragan Harbin, teacher, resignation effective July 5.
Brindlee Mountain
Nick Bolding, bus driver, bus route resignation effective July 7.
Marshall County Schools
Janna Bonds, supervisor of student services, resignation effective July 10.
Petricia Parham-Sharp, temporary long-term substitute, resignation effective July 4.
Shay Watkins, summer employee, resignation effective June 16.
B. Transfers
Asbury
Leah Smallwood, transferring from teacher at AES to assistant principal at AES effective July 11.
Brindlee Mountain
Britney Hight, transferring from CNP worker to custodian, at BMES effective August 1.
Joan Prance, transferring from teacher at BMPS to DECE funded pre-k at BMES effective August 1.
Douglas
Casundra D. Willmon, transferring from CNP worker at DAR campus to CNP assistant manager at DMS effective Aug. 1.
Gladys Bearden, transferring from CNP manager at DAR campus to CNP manager at DMS effective Aug. 1.
Donna Shikles, transferring from CNP worker at DHS to CNP assistant manager at DHS effective Aug. 1.
Salina Beck, transferring from CNP worker at DMS to CNP worker at DHS effective Aug. 1.
Zack Scott,transferring from temporary full-time substitute bus driver to bus driver at Douglas campus, effective Aug. 1.
C. Leave of absence
Douglas High
Emily Mitchell, teacher, LOA requested from Aug. 1 - Oct. 6.
D. Supplements/Volunteers
Douglas Middle
Labron Lusk, teacher, supplement for teaching during the planning period for the 2022-2023 school year.
Shelly Spain, teacher, supplement for teaching during the planning period for the 2022-2023 school year.
Douglas High
Andrew Brock, teacher, supplement for teaching during the planning period for the 2022-2023 school year.
Shane Otinger, teacher, supplement for teaching during the planning period for the 2022-2023 school year.
Wendi Cochran, teacher, supplement for teaching during the planning period for the 2022-2023 school year.
E. New Employee(s)
Asbury High
Amanda Webber, guidance counselor aide, effective Aug. 1.
Angelia Denny Dahlke, teacher, effective Aug. 1.
Daniel James McCrory, teacher, effective Aug. 1.
Asbury Campus
Johnny Ashley, CNP stock clerk/custodian (8-hour), effective Aug. 1.
Brindlee Mountain Elementary
Amanda Reynolds Tanner, temporary long-term substitute, effective Aug. 1, 2022 - May 26, 2023.
Lynn Lemons, custodian, effective Aug. 1.
Brindlee Mountain Primary
Amia Simpson, temporary long-term substitute, effective Aug. 1, 2022 - May 26, 2023.
Brindlee Mountain High
Ayana Sterling, teacher, effective Aug. 1.
Brandi Henderson, teacher, effective Aug. 1.
Reed Jones, teacher/head varsity baseball coach, effective July 1.
Sherri Kennedy, temporary long-term substitute, effective Aug. 1, 2022 - May 26, 2023, pending certification.
Whitney Hester Harris, teacher effective July 1.
DAR Elementary
Cathy Reopell, pre-k auxiliary teacher, effective Aug. 1.
Claudia Jenna Taylor, teacher, effective Aug. 1.
Francis Nicole Wallace, pre-k auxiliary teacher, effective Aug. 1.
Sonya Hester, reading specialist, effective Aug. 1.
DAR Middle
Cynthia Palmer, teacher, effective Aug. 1.
William "Clayton" Daniel, teacher, effective Aug. 1, pending certification.
DAR Campus
Amalia Cox, CNP worker, effective Aug.1, pending certification.
Donald Bryan Welch, CNP stock clerk/custodian (7-hour), effective Aug. 1, pending certification.
Douglas Elementary
Maddie Lytle, temporary long-term substitute, effective Aug. 1, 2022 - May 26, 2023.
Sloman Primary
Kristin Paige White Spears, teacher, effective Aug. 1.
Douglas Middle
Katie Tiner, teacher, effective Aug. 1.
Marshall County Schools
Amberleigh Breedwell, instructional assistant/LPN, Central pre-k, effective Aug. 1.
Brad T. King, maintenance department, effective July 21, pending certification.
Emily B. Hayes, administrative assistant/supply driver, Marshall County Board of Education, effective immediately, pending certification.
Hannah Hudson, speech language pathologist, effective Aug. 1.
Lana R. Sutton, pre-employment transition specialist, effective Aug. 1, pending certification.
Logan Hale, temporary summer worker, maintenance, retroactive to June 6.
Rita Hancock, supervisor of student services, effective immediately.
Pursuant to Alabama Code 16-22-15.1(c), Morgan County Superintendent, Robbie Elliott, recommends the Marshall County Board of Education approve the following new employee(s):
Brindlee Mountain High
Kevin Watson, ISS facilitator with coaching duties, effective Aug. 1.
The board plans to hold another meeting before the end of the month since school will be starting on Aug. 9. Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley and the board said they are excited and looking forward to the new school year as summer comes to a close.
