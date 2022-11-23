This article is an opinion.
The only heat we had in our house when I was growing up in Rabbittown was those Matthews electric wall heaters in each room. They worked fairly well if you were standing in front of them, which we all took turns doing. I can remember Momma telling me to not stand too close else I catch my backside on fire. I’m not sure those heaters ever got that hot, but nonetheless, I kept a safe distance.
In the fall of 1974, Daddy decided that he was done with paying expensive electric bills in the winter time and also tired of not staying as warm as he wanted in cold weather. So, we all loaded up one Saturday and went to the local hardware store to look at wood burning heaters. He said that’s what he had growing up and that’s what he wanted for us now because it was a “warmer” kind of heat.
They had several units to choose from, but Daddy had his eye on a big, brown box looking one made by the Ashley Company. It was probably large enough to heat the White House, but he thought it was the best deal, so that’s the one he bought.
The man who had built our house a few years prior was a good friend of our family, so he came over the following day to hook it all up. Daddy insisted he put it in the dining room, because it was centrally located in the house. They installed it about three feet from the wall to allow for the big pipe on back. The whole thing took up almost a third of the room, but Momma moved the table and chairs over a bit towards her China cabinet and it all still fit just fine.
Winter was coming in a couple short months, so Daddy said we needed to get stocked up on firewood. He knew a man on the outskirts of town just past the airport who had several acres of good timber and had told us to come get all we needed. Another trip to the hardware store to get a chainsaw, an ax and a maul and we were ready.
I still remember those Saturdays in the fall of that year. Momma got up early and cooked breakfast while Daddy got things ready. After we ate and packed a lunch, we headed out. Daddy would cut down a few young trees first, and then saw them up into shorter pieces. He trimmed off the tiny branches and then it was mine and Momma’s job to load up the logs into the back of our GMC pick-up truck.
It was long, hard work and then when we got home late that afternoon, we still had to unload the truck and stack all the wood in a pile beside the garage. We did that for several Saturdays until Daddy announced he thought we had enough for the winter. I figured we had enough for the neighborhood as high as our wood pile was.
I had never been a fan of Old Man Winter, but I could hardly wait for him to make his first appearance so we could load up our new heater with some of our freshly cut wood logs. That first November morning when the thermostat dipped into the low 30s, Daddy cranked it up and threw in the first match. He had a roaring blaze going within minutes and our entire house soon heated up nice and warm.
We kept the fire going all day despite the sun warming up the house that afternoon, well into the 50s. Everything was fine…until Momma went to the kitchen to start supper. As any woman knows, when you turn on the oven and a couple burners on a stove top, you get pretty warm…really quick. She hollered for Daddy to “turn off that heater,” but he had Walter Cronkite turned up a notch too loud on our Zenith and didn’t hear her.
Momma rolled up her sleeves, opened the kitchen window and then threw open the back door. She was huffing mad when she stormed into the living room, yelling at Daddy. He told her you couldn’t just “turn off” a wood burning heater like you could the electric heaters. So, she opened all the windows in every room by the time the cornbread was done and the house cooled down that night quicker than Momma did.
Over the course of the winter, they soon came to an amicable agreement concerning our heating source. Daddy never added firewood again in the afternoons before time for Momma to cook, and she didn’t complain when he built a roaring blaze in the early morning hours. I soon found my favorite reading spot in the house…between the wood heater and the paneled wall behind it. I took a pillow and a book there in the evenings and turned pages for hours.
The winter of our first wood burning heater, I learned some important life lessons. 1).Cut your wood early before the cold weather hits and be prepared for the chilly days to come. 2). Don’t ever stoke the fire when it’s time to cook supper because if Momma can’t stand the heat, she ain’t gonna stay in the kitchen. 3). Always find a warm spot to read a good book and be thankful for a good heater and your family.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
