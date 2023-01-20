BOAZ — No. 4 seed DAR toppled No. 1 seed Douglas 60-37 Thursday night in the varsity boys semifinals of the Marshall County Tournament at Snead State’s Plunkett-Wallace Gym.
The Patriots reached the finals for the first time since 1992, when then-head coach Kirk Jonus guided them to a 66-61 victory over Arab. Jonus’ son, Justin, is in his second season as DAR’s head coach.
The Patriots face either No. 2 seed Guntersville or No. 6 seed Albertville in Saturday night’s finals at 6:30. If the Patriots triumph, Jonus would become the second head coach in tournament history to win varsity boys and varsity girls county titles. He claimed the varsity girls championship at Arab in 2016.
Thursday night, DAR seized the momentum behind the torrid first-quarter shooting of A.J. McCamey, who sank five 3-pointers. Peyton Eggleston’s trey gave the Patriots six in the quarter, which ended with them in front 22-12.
DAR stretched its lead to 28-12 before Jaylen Spain’s layup with 5:25 left gave the Eagles their first basket of the second period.
Spain and Cooper Butler hit back-to-back 3s for the Eagles, trimming it to 28-21 with 2:36 on the clock. Butler’s 15-foot jumper pulled DHS within 28-23 at the 1:37 mark, but it never came any closer.
The Patriots, who led 30-23 at intermission, outscored Douglas 20-4 in the third quarter. Trey Bolt buried a pair of 3s and Eggleston made one as DAR’s advantage ballooned to 50-27.
McCamey finished with six 3s and 24 points. Bolt scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half.
The Patriots sank 10 treys to Douglas’ three.
Butler paced the Eagles with 12 points while Spain netted 11. Gaius Spurgeon scored five, Brody Campbell and Dakota Stewart both four and Logan Puckett one.
