The Albertville 6-and-under All-Stars won the first state championship for an Albertville team in more than a decade by battling out of the loser’s bracket to claim the Alabama Dizzy Dean Baseball Tournament crown last weekend in Jasper.
Albertville opened the tournament with a 17-7 loss to the Purple Bombers before reeling off six consecutive victories.
To reach the finals, Albertville beat Wal-Win 21-13 in game two, Dirty Dogs 23-12 in game three, WC Wildcats 19-11 in game four and Rock Creek 24-15 in game five.
Albertville met unbeaten WC Blue Devils in the championship series, needing to defeat them twice to bring home the title. WC Blue Devils couldn’t derail Albertville’s momentum, as the local All-Stars defeated the Blue Devils 19-15 in game one and 24-15 in the if-necessary contest.
“We’re the first 6U team at Albertville to ever win a state championship and the first state title for any age since Albertville Venoms won in 2011,” Albertville head coach Jay Rains said.
Albertville’s Andrew Rutledge was voted most valuable player of the tournament after going a perfect 26 for 26 at the plate throughout the event.
