Former circulation manager for The Reporter, Jonathan Bottomlee, has jumped back into sales, taking the lead as advertising director. He has written the following piece as a way to introduce himself to those who may not know him and to greet his old clients and friends:
Born in Guntersville and raised in Albertville, I attended school at Albertville kindergarten through senior year of high school. I did not graduate due to low attendance, but I did get my GED in 1997. I did not immediately go to college. I began working and was promoted to shift manager at Pizza Hut in Guntersville. I continued in that role for a year. I went to work in retail at Walmart, Kmart and Big Lots. Then I went into management at Papa John’s in Albertville. I transferred to the Arab location after several months to assist in opening that location and worked there until we opened the new location in Scottsboro. After that, I was ready for a change.
I went to work in furniture and appliance sales in Cullman. I worked there for 5 years. When I got married, I wanted to be closer to home, so I went to work at Bob Hembree Chevrolet for 13 years. I was a sales consultant, internet manager, business manager, desk manager and anything else that Hembree would ask me to do. I left there and went to work in Arab at Jerry Damson Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram and Ford as a sales Consultant there and the backup Business Manager. I left there in January 2019 to come to work at The Reporter.
Outside of my career, I’ve also been involved in ministry. I served as the youth pastor at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Albertville from 2012-2020. During that time, I attended night classes at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary extension center in Rainsville. I also worked for the Youth Advocate Program of Marshall County mentoring at risk youth. I enjoyed my service in that capacity. Youth in our community is my passion. I believe It is the duty of everyone in our community to give back. I was helped and supported by the community, and I, in turn, want to give back. I was a charter member of the Marshall County Elks Club, and I am currently a member of the Boaz Rotary club. I will serve as club president starting in July of this year.
Now divorced, I have a daughter, born Lily M. Bottomlee, who changed her name to Wren Ares. She attends University of North Alabama in Florence. I have a step son, Donovan Harper who serves in the United States Air Force. He is married to Shaylee Harper. They are currently stationed at Kirtland Air Force base in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
I have two adopted sons. Nelson Fitts is the older of the two. He is serving in the United States Army. He is Married to Ashleigh Stevens Fitts. They have two daughters, Emma and Rayleigh. They are stationed at Fort Sill, OK. Cruz Fitts is the younger brother. He is in a relationship with Alexis Owens. They have one angel baby, Naveah. Cruz and Alexis live in Albertville and do their best to keep me entertained with their fur babies.
You may see me riding through town with my mini schnauzer, Daisy. She even comes to the office with me occasionally.
I am a new member of Bethany Baptist Church in Horton. I have lots of other children in faith; too many to list. I have many friends, also too many to list. I am nowhere near perfect, but I am saved by God’s grace and I will extend that to anyone.
I love working at The Reporter. I get to be a part of the community and serve the community at the same time. My goal is to get The Reporter to be in and about the community more than ever.
I want Fyffe, Crossville, Geraldine, Snead, Asbury, Sardis, Attalla and Guntersville to be as much a part of The Reporter as Albertville and Boaz are. We have great readers all over our coverage area and lots of great businesses to help grow here too. I am available any time. Call, email, text or visit.
