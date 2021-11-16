Alabama State Department of Education urges communities, businesses and individuals to show appreciation for K-12 teachers statewide
MONTGOMERY — The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) – and by formal Proclamation issued by Gov. Kay Ivey – today launched the 2nd Annual Thank Alabama Teachers Week at a press conference held Monday morning at Montgomery’s Dalriada Elementary School. Extending through Sunday, Nov. 21, Thank Alabama Teachers Week was created in 2020 for Alabamians to show gratitude in numerous ways for the essential role teachers perform in society.
“Teachers are too often unsung heroes. And while they painstakingly nurture our children, cultivate young minds and invest in students on every level, many times they go without being told ‘thank you’ for answering their important life calling,” said Alabama State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey. “This week is meant to focus on giving that much-deserved gratitude to teachers in various ways across the state.”
As part of Thank Alabama Teachers week, communities, businesses and individuals are encouraged to participate. To enhance involvement, ALSDE has provided an online hub of shareable assets intended to make saying ‘thank you’ turnkey, including social media graphics and visuals for use via Instgram, Facebook and Twitter. Additional opportunities to support Thank Alabama Teachers Week include:
• Encouraging local businesses and organizations to get involved via city council meetings, newsletters and personal calls or emails
• Posting 'Thank You' messages via outdoor signage such as flyers, digital marquees or banners • Giving thanks to a special teacher on social media using #ThankALTeachers • Donating classroom supplies to a local school
• Writing and sending 'Thank You' notes to teachers who are making or have made a personal impact
As part of Thank Alabama Teachers Week, ALSDE has aligned with noteworthy influencers across the state to share personal storiesregarding Alabama teacherimpact. Alignments include Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back, Malachi Moore, who thanked his mother, Penny Moore, a teacher at Paine Elementary in Trussville.
“I’d just like to thank my mom for all the things that she’s done and for her being a great example of love, hard work and dedication for her students – and both me and my brother,” said Moore.
“We would like others to follow suit in showering our teachers with gratitude,” added Mackey. “We urge you to use this traditional season of Thanksgiving to recognize Alabama educators as added blessings to our lives and invite you to do your part in expressing thanks for what past, present and future teachers mean to us all.”
