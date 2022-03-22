The Reporter’s coverage area saw some of its elite players land on the 2022 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Basketball Team, which was released Sunday.
Class 5A state champion Guntersville led the way with two selections — junior guard Olivia Vandergriff and sophomore forward Tazi Harris. GHS head coach Kenny Hill was selected the 5A girls Coach of the Year.
Junior Brandon Fussell of Guntersville, junior Jayda Lacks of Sardis, senior Raygan Edmondson of Douglas, senior Gracey Johnson of Geraldine and sophomore Jaxon Colvin of Geraldine are the area’s other All-State players.
Vandergriff made first team in 5A after propelling Guntersville to its first state championship. She averaged 21.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while converting 149-of-190 free throws (78.4 percent). She also made 105 steals.
Vandergriff took home most valuable player honors in the Northeast Regional and AHSAA State Tournament.
On Tuesday, the ASWA announced Vandergriff as one of three Player of the Year finalists for 5A girls. The others are Shaniah Nunn of Fairfield and Je’Nyiah Silas of Lee-Huntsville. The winner will be revealed during a March 31 luncheon banquet at the Renaissance in Montgomery.
Harris was an honorable mention All-State selection in 5A. She averaged 13.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per contest while collecting 72 blocked shots and 75 steals.
Also in 5A girls, Lacks made third team All-State after her performance helped Sardis achieve the best season in its girls basketball history.
Lacks averaged 14 points and 9.5 rebounds per night while shooting 64.5 percent from the field for the Lions, who won the Etowah County Tournament, Area 13 Tournament and advanced to the Northeast Regional.
Among 5A boys, Fussell earned second team status while Edmondson grabbed a spot on the third team.
Fussell averaged 19 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while converting 85.9 percent of his free throws. He led GHS to the Area 13 Tournament title and a spot in the Elite Eight.
Edmondson completed his outstanding Douglas career by averaging 17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. He also made 51 steals and finished with more than 1,500 career points. He paced the Eagles to the regular season 5A, Area 13 championship.
A scoring machine for Geraldine, Johnson received second team All-State honors in 3A girls after powering the Bulldogs to an improbable postseason run that saw them reach the Elite Eight.
Johnson, who signed with Gadsden State, averaged 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. She added 84 steals.
Geraldine’s Colvin made honorable mention All-State among 3A boys. He led GHS to the regular season Area 12 championship while averaging 17.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He sank 69.2 percent of his 2-point field goals and 33.3 percent of his 3-pointers.
He’s scored 1,213 points with two years left in his prep career.
Hill claimed Coach of the Year honors after guiding Guntersville to the 5A summit.
His team finished 30-5 and ended the season on an 18-game winning streak that also included the Marshall County, Area 13 Tournament and Northeast Regional championships.
Crossville graduate Robi Coker won Coach of the Year honors for Class 3A boys after steering Plainview to the third State Tournament championship in school history.
Susan Moore’s Natasha Smallwood was the 3A girls Coach of the Year. Her ballclub won the Northwest Regional and lost to Prattville Christian in overtime in the State Tournament championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.