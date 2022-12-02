BOAZ, Ala. — After breaking ground in June, Alabama Firearms Academy is hopeful to finally open for business this month — maybe next week.
Alabama Firearms Academy, owned by Devin Campbell and Jared Meeks, will be a state-of-the-art, 20,000 square-foot facility including an indoor shooting range. The company’s focus will be on education and training.
Kerry Walls, who works in Boaz’s Economic Development office, said Campbell and Meeks were “working diligently” to get the business opened as soon as possible, but getting materials had been a struggle. He said a grand opening was in the works for as early as next week.
Alabama Firearms Academy, to be located inside the Boaz Retail Center, represents one of many changes coming to the former outlet center area.
The buildings currently home to Frank’s Thunder Alley bowling alley and Italian restaurant Tre Regazzi’s will be renovated to have a “whole new exterior,” Walls said.
“We’re planning to rip all the exterior siding and roof off the bowling alley building,” Walls said. “It’s going to have a new brick facade around the exterior. It’s going to have a new standing seam metal roof. New railings. Columns wrapped with rock. New signage. It’s going to look a lot similar to the shooting range building, except brick coloring which will look similar to recreation center.”
Renovations to the building home to Tre Regazzi’s would also look similar to the Alabama Firearms Academy building, he said.
Walls said Wilmore Fitness and Snead State Community College’s bookstore will soon move into the building with Tre Regazzi’s.
“Wilmore Fitness will be moving off the four-lane and over into the space closest to the rec center,” he said. “They’ll occupy about 16,000-17,000 square feet.”
Walls said the renovation project was expected to be a 120-day project. Construction would be completed by April 2023, if all goes to plan.
The renovation project is also the first in a series of plans to transform the former outlet center area, but Walls said more details of those plans would be made public at a later time.
Outside of the Boaz Retail Center, there are also other economic development projects ongoing.
First announced in January 2022, Hwy. 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries is coming to Boaz. The retro mid-century style all-American restaurant plans to locate to 1117 U.S. 431 across from Chevrolet of Boaz and is expected to employ about 70 workers.
Originally hoping to open by the end of 2022, construction of the restaurant is just getting underway. Demolition started in mid-November shortly after a preconstruction meeting. Construction is hopeful to be complete in four months.
Walls said there were two to three more projects coming down the line “that are going to be really good for Boaz.” He said one potential project would be taking place at the corner of Butler Avenue.
With Wilmore Fitness moving into the Boaz Retail Center, Walls said that would open up a prime piece of property on U.S. Hwy. 431 in front of Walmart, which he was sure would draw great interest.
“In just about every situation, whenever somebody comes to town, they want to be close to Walmart,” Walls said. “Because Walmart is the driver in our community. So many motorists. So many sales. It’s where they all want to be. So, there’s a couple of pieces of property in that general area that have gained a lot of interest.
“We’ve tried to assist property owners in that area and connect them with developers of potential projects, and some of those conversations are still ongoing,” he added. “But that’s all I can really say at this point.”
On the industrial side, Walls said there’s been quite a bit of activity despite not much evidence to be shown to the public.
One area that is continuing to draw interest from developers is the city’s Advantage Site — a more than 68-acre property located in the Boaz Industrial Park.
At one time, Walls said, there was a project close to being a done deal, but then a competitor came in to another area of Marshall County and “it kind of put the brakes on there.”
However, getting something on this site is only a matter of time, Walls said.
“Because job growth, especially in Alabama, industrial companies locating because of the tax abatements and incentives to bring your workforce and your company here, it really gives us an advantage with as large of a site that we have,” he said. “There’s about 68 acres of our own, 23-24 acres that border us, so potentially pushing a 100-acre site over there. So, it’s just a matter of time.”
Walls said, on average, he believed the site gets submitted on projects at least 10 times per year. Before the site was designated an Advantage Site in April 2019, the property got little-to-no activity or interest.
Determining what will locate to the property would be much like retail recruitment for the city, Walls said.
“We’re not going to accept just anything,” he said. “It’s got to be right for the community. If it’s not a positive impact to us, other than just the bottom line, it may not get a hard look. It’s got to be a good fit. It can’t just be anybody … We’re not looking for industries to come and just take up space. We want high paying jobs, good benefits, good clean work environment.”
On the southern outskirts of town, another property with some activity taking place is the vacant Pilgrim’s Pride facility, just off Hwy. 168.
“At this time, down there, all we are aware of is that they’re cleaning up some,” Walls said. “There are no real plans there yet. I think there’s some rumors flying around out there that Pilgrim’s is coming back or whatever.
Walls said Pilgrim’s Pride still owns the property, and the city doesn’t control what’s done there, “but for now they’re just doing some site work and demo down there.”
“And they may be in the process of planning to renovate that building and trying to do something down there,” he said, “but we’ll be notified if something like that happens. But as of right now, it’s just general work going on down there.”
