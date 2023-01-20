Anita McBurnett
Arab
Anita McBurnett passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Marshall Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Guntersville. Her Celebration of Life Ceremony will be announced at a later date.
Anita was a native of Lincoln Alabama and spent the last thirty-five years in Marshall County.
Anita loved her family and her many extended first responder families, being outdoors, fur babies, softball and baseball, her beloved Auburn Tigers and visiting the ocean.
Making a difference in people’s lives drove Anita from a career redesigning solid rocket motors to a career in emergency management.
Raised on a farm and having five siblings, Anita learned early on the value of hard work, teamwork and doing what had to be done. During her school years at Lincoln High School, she enjoyed mentoring younger students, played on sports teams, travel softball and was drum major.
It was that spirit of teamwork, her organizational skills and her ability to coordinate efficiently that drew her to a job in the EMA.
From 2005 until her retirement in July 2022, Anita served as the Director of the Marshall County Emergency Agency. Anita has received numerous awards throughout her career. In 2013, Anita was awarded Alabama Association of Emergency Managers’ most prestigious honor-The Pat Neuhauser Spirit of EMA Award. The same year, the Marshall County EMA won the AAEM Preparedness Program of the Year Award. Anita also served as the President of the Alabama Association of Emergency Managers from 2014-2017, making a difference throughout the State of Alabama.
In her two decade history with the Marshall County EMA, Anita was invaluable in guiding the county through numerous natural disasters including the infamous tornado outbreak of 2011 and of course the Covid 19 pandemic.
While her career did not define her as a person it was her heart and caring for people that made her perfect in her life as a daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Always looking for the best in bad situations. She made a difference!
Anita is survived by her brother Don McBurnett (Sue); her sisters: Sharon McBurnett and Donna Lynn Sanders (David); Brother-in-law: Leonard Mayfield; nieces: Belinda Mayfield (Kenny); Amanda Nolen (Danny); Katie Richard (Chris); nephews: Ray McBurnett (Robin); Barry McBurnett (Tammy); Dewayne Hubbard (Ashli); Adam Sanders (Brooke) and several great nieces and nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her partner of forty-five years, Diane Hunter. Her special friends and family members Don Hunter; Jim Govek and Gail Williams, Matt Williams along with her beloved Cairn Terrier, Kasey.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Sara McBurnett; brother, Larry McBurnett; sister-in-law, Faye McBurnett Howard and sister, Barbara Mayfield.
The family would like to recognize and thank the entire staff at Marshall Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility for their friendship, care, and love for Anita. They all were a true blessing and a source of love and laughter in these last few months.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers. Donations may be made online at foundationformmc.org or sent via mail to 2320 Homer Clayton Drive, Guntersville, AL 36976.
Pamela Moore
Guntersville
Pamela Renee Underwood Moore passed away on January 4, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center North, surrounded by her family. She had many health challenges over the years and succumbed due to aspiration pneumonia.
Pam was born on March 18, 1956, in Marietta, Georgia. Her family moved to Albertville in 1957. She moved to Guntersville after her marriage to Robin Moore in 1992.
She received a B.S. in Education at Athens State College in 1978 and was a member of the Phi Mu Fraternity. She received a MA in early childhood education in 1981 from the University of Alabama and taught in the Marshall County School system.
After her marriage she taught at Virginia College in Huntsville for about 20 years. Over the years she taught classes in English, typing, and computer skills. She was also a program director and ran the Learning Success Center.
She loved spending time at the beach with her husband, eating the fresh seafood and walking on the beach. She loved all animals, especially her cats, as well as horses and dogs. Her mother was also gifted around animals, as was her nephew, Jackson.
She taught herself the piano well enough that one of the members of her church in Albertville gave her lessons for free. She played at the Church of the Epiphany when the regular organist was out of town. In high school she played the clarinet, oboe, and bass clarinet.
She loved being around her nephew, Jackson, and watching him grow up. She took great pleasure in receiving photos, videos and especially visits from her great niece, Poppy Moss.
She was survived by her loving husband, Robert (Robin) Moore, her older sister, Debbie Moss, her brother-in-law, Dr. Bill Moss, her nephew, Dr. Jackson Moss (Elle), great niece Poppy Moss, and 1st cousin Tim Barr (Judy).
She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Underwood, mother, Pauline “Polly” Underwood, and younger sister, Paula Underwood.
She had a strong and abiding faith in her Lord up to the end. Funeral services were held at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany on January 10, with Father Aaron Raulerson officiating. Interment was at Memory Hill cemetery of Albertville.
Robin would like to thank the folks at Barfield Nursing Home for making her last days more comfortable. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association or Alzheimer’s Association.
Delbert Ray Jones
Attalla
Delbert Ray Jones, 68, of Attalla, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at his home.
He is survived by his daughter, Nickie Jones; one granddaughter; sister, Wanda Tistale; brothers, Glenn and Allen Jones; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Larry Lee Stover
Attalla
Larry Lee Stover, 70, of Attalla, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at his home.
He is survived by his children, Cindy Ridgeway, Chris Stover and Matthew Stover (Melissa); seven grandchildren; sisters, Kathy Bishop, Frances Gaskins and Juanita Mullinax; and a host of nieces and nephews.
At this time no services have been planned. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Elizabeth Fisher
Boaz
Mrs. Elizabeth Fisher, 83 of Boaz, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at her residence.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the McRae Chapel with Bro. Ron Hayes and Sonny Dixon officiating. Interment will follow in the Liberty Cemetery at Painter. Visitation will be on Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Fisher is survived by her daughters, Sharon Cash and Samantha McAuley, both of Boaz, and Patsy L. Fisher, of Birmingham; son, John D. Fisher, of Boaz; a grandson; and a great-granddaughter.
Dr. Betsy Traynor
Guntersville
Dr. Betsy Traynor, psychiatrist, mother, grandmother and resident of Guntersville since 1979, died peacefully at home the morning of Wednesday, January 18, 2023. She was 92 years old.
Born in Manhattan on September 7,1930, and christened Mary Elizabeth Meyer, she was called Betsy from the start. While studying her Roman Catholic catechism at a young age, she found her purpose in life: “To Know, Love, and Serve God”. Her profound and unwavering faith was the strength behind her remarkable life of service to God, her family, her patients, and many others.
In a time when few women went into Medicine, Betsy always wanted to be a psychiatrist so she could best help others - and she succeeded. She met and married John Traynor while in medical school in NYC; they both wanted a large family. She was a mother of 4 by the time she she earned her M.D. in Chicago in 1958. She came to Guntersville for her internship and began her first general medical practice; 2 more children were born here. The second half of her dozen children were born in Delaware while she did her residency in psychiatry and then as she built a successful practice.
Dr. Traynor loved Alabama. In 1979, she returned here with her six younger children for good, in both senses of the word. She was the director of the Marshall-Jackson Mental Health Clinic for 20 years, the only psychiatrist in both counties the entire time. After retiring from the MJMHC, she returned to private practice; she finally retired fully when she was 83. Dr. Traynor counseled thousands of patients in Alabama and Delaware through the years and was beloved by many.
Betsy, a widow (Charles Duckett), married her best friend, Paul Gayle, in 2016. Paul has been her loving and faithful companion for many years. Their marriage brought great joy to her final years.
Toward the end of her life, Betsy marveled that she had ended up spending the majority of her life in Alabama. She loved her home on the lake, the glorious sunsets, boating and her dear dogs Molly and Little Bear. Gardening was her passion. Most of all, she loved her family and God. Her deep faith never wavered; she attended daily Mass throughout her entire life, including over 43 years at St. Williams Catholic Church in Guntersville. As her health declined, she recently told a daughter, “Oh, I’m not afraid of dying! I can’t wait to see God”.
Betsy Traynor is survived by her husband, Paul Gayle; sister, Jane Meyer Gill; children Catherine, John, Philip, Mimi, Elizabeth, Thomas, Margaret, Paul, Jerry, James, and Peter, (Julia, deceased); as well as son-in-law Nicolas Draps, of Paris; stepdaughter Deborah Duckett Robichaux; 28 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She greatly valued family ties near and far, especially her nephews Robert and Philip Gill and their families; cousins Anne, Vicky, and John Gedney; and her recently ordained young cousin, Father A.J. Gedney. She leaves behind many who loved her dearly and respected her immensely. She is missed.
The public is invited to the funeral for Betsy Traynor at St. William’s Catholic Church, 929 Gunter Avenue in Guntersville, on Thursday, January 26. There will be a visitation and viewing at 9:30 a.m. followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m.
———
