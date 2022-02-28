Boaz nabbed the lead late in a 2-1 marathon victory over Fort Payne on Saturday. The game was tied at one with Boaz batting in the top of the 12th when Davis Kilpatrick singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, driving home the winning run.
The pitching was strong on both sides, with Boaz pitchers fanning 11, while Fort Payne pitchers sat down 15.
Boaz got things started in the second inning when a wild pitch allowed one run to score.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Fort Payne tied things up at one when an error brought home a run.
Lucas Zatarain earned the victory on the mound for Boaz. He went six innings, allowing zero runs on two hits, striking out four and walking one. Branson Honea threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen and recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Boaz.
Tyler Pierce started the game for Boaz and lasted five innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out six.
Noah Long went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Boaz.
Boaz also dropped a 7-1 decision to Oneonta on Saturday, with Pierce again adding a pair of hits to lead the Pirate offense. Cody McCormick fanned five over four innings of work, surrendering three runs and four hits.
SARDIS 13, ASHVILLE 9
Luke Weems continued his strong start to the season, driving in four to help the Lions to a 13-9 win over Ashville, with 11 of those runs coming in the first four innings.
Trailing 6-5 after Ashville put up a pair in each of the first three innings, Sardis took the lead for good in the fourth inning when the Lions erupted for six runs to take an 11-6 lead.
Weems was 2 for 3, with both hits being doubles, as the Lions pounded out six two baggers for the game. Brody Samples scored three times, while Trey Thornton had the hot bat by going 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
On the hill, Evan Brown fanned five over five innings of work, before Eli Ford picked up the win in relief, tossing the final two innings.
The Lions also dropped a 6-3 decision Saturday to St. Clair County, being held to five hits in the defeat. Levi Martin and Jacob Smith each had RBIs in the game.
Crossville 8, Valley Head 0
Kolby Lesley shined on the hill and at the plate for the Crossville Lions, tossing all seven innings, scattering four hits and fanning nine to lead the way in an 8-0 win over Valley Head.
Lesley needed just 76 pitches to complete the game, throwing 59 of them for strikes. Lesley didn’t walk a batter while the Lions defense made just one error behind him.
In the batters box, Lesley was 4 for 4 with four singles and came around to score three times.
Dekota Causey finished the game 2 for 4, driving in three to pace the Lions, while Connor Blanton was 2 for 4, driving in a pair. All nine hits from the Lions were singles, while the team added five walks and took advantage of four Valley Head errors.
Fyffe 14, Collinsville 5 (8 Innings)
Tied 5-5 after seven innings, the Fyffe Red Devils went off in the top of the eighth inning, tallying nine times to pull out the road win over DeKalb County foe Collinsville.
After single runs in five of the seven innings, Fyffe sent 14 batters to the plate in the eighth, getting six straight singles to open the inning, before a two-out triple from Will Stephens, his fifth hit of the game.
Seven different batters had multiple hits for the Red Devils, who collected 23 as a team. Yahir Balcazar, Bentley Coffee, Blake Dobbins, and Brody Blackwell each had three hits. Balcazar collected three RBIs, with Aubrey Baker, Stephens and Blackwell each driving in two.
Dobbins earned the win on the hill, tossing five innings of one-hit, one-run ball, racking up 12 strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.