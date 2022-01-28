The Sardis junior varsity girls won the Etowah County Tournament championship on Jan. 21 at Gaston. Team members are, front row, from left, Morgan Howington, Emily Zavala, Jade Knight, Mia Fowler and Jordyn Knight; back row, from left, assistant coach Jason Bynum, manager Emilee Childers, Adison Carnes, Grace Harris, Preslee Hubbard, Jalyn Hannah, Sidney Rutledge, head coach Dylan Bolding and assistant coach Heath Cullom.