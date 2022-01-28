The Sardis Lady Lions JV basketball team finished the season with an Etowah County championship and a (23-3) record.
The Lions were led in scoring throughout the year by sophomore Sidney Rutledge with a total of 204 points and averaging 8 points per game, while also shooting 71% from the free throw line.
“Sidney was a key part in our success this year. She does a great job of getting to the rim and helps handle the ball in pressure,” head coach Dylan Bolding said. “She is one of those players that can play point guard in situations if we need her to or any other position that is needed.
“Jalyn Hannah is another player that was key for us. She is more of a guard, but is challenged to guard post players because we play five guards most of the time. She knows her role each game and does a great job of executing.
“Grace Harris and Jade Knight hit big shots from the 3-point line throughout this season. Both players worked very hard on developing their shot and came through in many games. Freshman Jordyn Knight played the point guard position this year and did a great job controlling the tempo of the game. I’m excited to see what she does in the next few years as she develops.
“Mia Fowler and Morgan Howington gave us great minutes off the bench because they are both great defenders.
“This is a very unique group. We have several role players that know what they are supposed to do and they go execute their role every day.”
Sardis’ only three losses came to Plainview, Susan Moore, and Scottsboro. Notable victories included a split with Scottsboro.
At the Etowah County Tournament, the Lions defeated Southside in the championship and were led by Hannah with 11 points, Jade Knight with seven, and Harris with five. These three players were named to the All-County Tournament team, with Hannah being the tournament MVP.
“We struggled to score in this game, but were able to get stops defensively by pressuring them and turning them over,” Bolding said. “We set many goals at the beginning of the season and the main goals were for us to win a county championship and to have a 20-plus win season.
“We battled some COVID quarantines late in the season and had several players step up and take over positions that they are not used to. Greatest part about this group is that they have a great work ethic and they accept every challenge thrown at them.
“They work hard in practice and are competitive in anything we do to compete against the varsity each day. They have a winner’s mentality and expect to win every time they step on the floor.”
